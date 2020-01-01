USEABILITY The ease with which humans interact with building. Building elements and spaces should be designed to promote a better and more functional lifestyle to the inhabitants.

RESPONSIVENESS Building sit on a property, within a climatic area. The design of the building is done in such a way what it responds positive to its location and adds value to the area and the inhabitant

SUSTAINABILITY Sustainability not only speaks about recycling. It also speaks of a building which is not wasteful in its existence and use. Sustainability is considered in the materials, spaces, energy and resource usage and building form