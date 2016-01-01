Your browser is out-of-date.

Pest Managers
Other Businesses in Cape Town
    • Pest Managers are known to provide quality effective and trustworthy Pest Control in Cape Town, Western Cape. Pest Managers has been family owned and operated since 2016. Our customers see us as trustworthy, and our reviews reflect our customers' comments. We strictly adhere to elevated levels of pest control practices, and we implement Eco-Friendly Integrated Pest Management daily. We offer once off pest control as well as monthly maintenance packages. Our technicians are qualified with the relevant authorities, ensuring our clients have the best help they can get. Pest Control for Ants, bed bugs, cockroaches, fleas, mice, rats, wasps, and Bird Proofing ETC. For the best Pest Control Cape Town has to offer contact Pest Managers!
    Services
    Pest Control and bird proofing
    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Address
    5 Murray Street, Kuilsriver
    7580 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-210125589 pestmanagers.co.za
