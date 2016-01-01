Pest Managers are known to provide quality effective and trustworthy Pest Control in Cape Town, Western Cape. Pest Managers has been family owned and operated since 2016. Our customers see us as trustworthy, and our reviews reflect our customers' comments. We strictly adhere to elevated levels of pest control practices, and we implement Eco-Friendly Integrated Pest Management daily. We offer once off pest control as well as monthly maintenance packages. Our technicians are qualified with the relevant authorities, ensuring our clients have the best help they can get. Pest Control for Ants, bed bugs, cockroaches, fleas, mice, rats, wasps, and Bird Proofing ETC. For the best Pest Control Cape Town has to offer contact Pest Managers!

Services Pest Control and bird proofing Service areas Cape Town Address 5 Murray Street, Kuilsriver

7580 Cape Town

South Africa

+27-210125589 pestmanagers.co.za