Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Eishdom Solar Solutions
Solar Energy Contractors in Fontainbleau
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Home Energy, Eishdom Solar Solutions Eishdom Solar Solutions Single family home
    Home Energy, Eishdom Solar Solutions Eishdom Solar Solutions Single family home
    Home Energy, Eishdom Solar Solutions Eishdom Solar Solutions Single family home
    +1
    Home Energy

    Eishdom Solar Solutions. We supply and install solar  panels, inverters  and Lithium batteries. Don’t be a slave to an erratic and expensive electricity supply. You can harvest and store your own energy to use when you want to.

    Solar and other types of renewable energy are the obvious way to go in order to fully or partially energize your home and business.

    Go off grid now and be Eskom independent.

    Services
    • Solar installations. PV panels
    • inverters and deep cycle batteries
    • Energy Storage
    Service areas
    • Gauteng
    • Randburg
    • Bryanston
    • Sandton
    • Blairgowrie
    • Linden
    • Ferndale
    • Hyde Park
    • Dunkeld West
    • Fontainbleau
    • Show all 10 service areas
    Address
    65 Martha Rd North
    2194 Fontainbleau
    South Africa
    +27-824104159 mark79851.wixsite.com/eishdom-solar-soluti
      Add SEO element