Elroi Air Conditioning is one of the leading air-conditioning contractors in Centurion, Gauteng Province. We specialize in and offer full range of services including air-conditioning sales/supply, installation, repairs, service, and maintenance in both residential and commercial environment.
- Services
- Aircon installers
- air conditioner installation
- Service areas
- Centurion, Gauteng, and South Africa
- Address
-
60 Marais Road Plot 60/2 Monavoni AH
0158 Centurion
South Africa
+27-129403576 elroiair.co.za