colourmatcher
Paint & Wall Coverings in Johannesburg
    • Colourmatcher (PTY) LTD was formed to address

    shortage of colour matching expertise within this industry. Collins MuL

    is the founder and former colour specialist at PROMINENT

    PAINTS SA and respectively a former paint tinter at THE PAINTS PLACE

    (DULUX PAINTS SHOP) in Johannesburg RSA.

    We are colour matching specialist, offering a range of specialist coatings, consumables and technical paint application advice to all clientele within this sector. We aim to provide an experience which let’s our customers know we care is at the forefront of what we do.

    we are independent colour specialist company offering eye PAINT MATCHING, TINTTING AND TECHNICAL ADVISE to  Hardware's, Building supplies and paint shops customers nationwide 


    Services
    • Paints tinting
    • Colour matching
    • paints technical advises
    • paints sales consultants
    Service areas
    • Paints shops
    • hardwares and building supplies
    • Johannesburg
    Address
    4099 rendzo street
    1830 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-843384287 www.colourmatcher.co.za
