Colourmatcher (PTY) LTD was formed to address

shortage of colour matching expertise within this industry. Collins MuL

is the founder and former colour specialist at PROMINENT

PAINTS SA and respectively a former paint tinter at THE PAINTS PLACE

(DULUX PAINTS SHOP) in Johannesburg RSA.

We are colour matching specialist, offering a range of specialist coatings, consumables and technical paint application advice to all clientele within this sector. We aim to provide an experience which let’s our customers know we care is at the forefront of what we do.

we are independent colour specialist company offering eye PAINT MATCHING, TINTTING AND TECHNICAL ADVISE to Hardware's, Building supplies and paint shops customers nationwide



