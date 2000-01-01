Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
PREMIERE DESIGN STUDIO
Interior Architects in Midrand
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • The Rock Restaurant at Design Quarter, PREMIERE DESIGN STUDIO PREMIERE DESIGN STUDIO Other spaces
    The Rock Restaurant at Design Quarter, PREMIERE DESIGN STUDIO PREMIERE DESIGN STUDIO Other spaces
    The Rock Restaurant at Design Quarter, PREMIERE DESIGN STUDIO PREMIERE DESIGN STUDIO Other spaces
    +12
    The Rock Restaurant at Design Quarter
    Old Mutual Insure - complete space planning, interior design & project management, PREMIERE DESIGN STUDIO PREMIERE DESIGN STUDIO Other spaces
    Old Mutual Insure - complete space planning, interior design & project management, PREMIERE DESIGN STUDIO PREMIERE DESIGN STUDIO Other spaces
    Old Mutual Insure - complete space planning, interior design & project management, PREMIERE DESIGN STUDIO PREMIERE DESIGN STUDIO Other spaces
    +6
    Old Mutual Insure - complete space planning, interior design & project management

    We specialise in office and restaurant design. In this new post-pandemic world of working, we offer our 28years experience and expertise in converting your new or existing offices into an office space that will greatly enhance your preferred working culture and overall production. We work with Architects, Property Developers and/or directly with clients to assist in creating awesome functional, maintainable, serviceable and aesthetic spaces for humans to work, eat, play and relax.

    Services
    • Interior design and Space Planning
    • Strategic Space Planning
    • Office design
    • Restaurant design
    Service areas
    Midrand
    Address
    47a Zinnia road, kyalami
    1684 Midrand
    South Africa
    +27-824604478 Www.premieredesign.co.za
      Add SEO element