LB Geyser Repairs and Installers
Plumbers in President Park AH, Midrand
Services

  • Geyser Repairs
  • Geyser Replacement
  • solar geyser Installations
  • Geyser Timer Installations
  • Geyser Blankets
    • LB Geyser Repairs and Installersis created to help you locate the most skilled technician for your Geyser requirements. With a group of highly skilled technicians, we put in every effort to provide rapid support in your local neighborhood for both domestic and industrial needs. Our offerings span from a minor plumbing repair for the leak of a pipe to high-quality home solar geyser installation. Our ability to issue a certification of compliance is an indication of the security measures our company is committed to. An official certification of compliance is vital to sell your house or putting in significant electrical devices like a solar water heating systems. Our reach extends to service customers throughout the major suburbs and regions that surround Johannesburg as well as Pretoria, Gauteng. We have our technical staff ready within one hour of having made a request in Midrand, Fourways, Randburg, Sandton, Kempton Park and Centurion. We require a charge for calls to fix common issues. Call us now to learn our low rates!
    Service areas
    • Midrand
    • Kempton Park
    • Borksburg
    • Benoni
    • Randburg
    • Sandton
    • Edenvale and Centurion
    • President Park AH, Midrand
    Address
    27 Burger Rd
    1685 President Park AH, Midrand
    South Africa
    +27-835538131
