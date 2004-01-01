CSA is a local architectural firm based in Somerset West, RSA and has been in operation since 2004 - with over 350 designs. Collin has over 40 years of experience in architectural design.
- Services
- architecture, building plan, and extensions
- Service areas
- Cape Town
- Helderberg
- Western Cape
- Nationwide
- Address
-
99 Hillcrest, Golden Hill, Somerset West
7130 Cape Town
South Africa
+27-733693014 csad.co.za
Situated in Somerset West, Helderberg, the main focus of CSA is in the residential market, ranging from new homes to alternations and extensions. In particular the firm has excelled in modernizing and reviving spaces to cater for the modern client. CSA has also completed several industrial and commercial designs.
With more than 350 completed designs, CSA is well known in the area. Whilst most of the design projects were completed in the Western Cape Peninsula and Helderberg Basin (Somerset West, Macassar, Strand, Gordon's Bay) areas, successfully completed projects can also be found in Paarl, Kommetjie, Midrand, Brittania Bay, Franskraal, Windhoek, Struisbaai, Stellenbosch, Hermanus, L'Agulhus, Reebok,Pringle Bay and abroad.