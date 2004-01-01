Legal disclosure

Situated in Somerset West, Helderberg, the main focus of CSA is in the residential market, ranging from new homes to alternations and extensions. In particular the firm has excelled in modernizing and reviving spaces to cater for the modern client. CSA has also completed several industrial and commercial designs.





With more than 350 completed designs, CSA is well known in the area. Whilst most of the design projects were completed in the Western Cape Peninsula and Helderberg Basin (Somerset West, Macassar, Strand, Gordon's Bay) areas, successfully completed projects can also be found in Paarl, Kommetjie, Midrand, Brittania Bay, Franskraal, Windhoek, Struisbaai, Stellenbosch, Hermanus, L'Agulhus, Reebok,Pringle Bay and abroad.