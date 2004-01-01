Your browser is out-of-date.

Collin Sherriff Architecture
Architects in Cape Town
    • CSA is a local architectural firm based in Somerset West, RSA and has been in operation since 2004 - with over 350 designs. Collin has over 40 years of experience in architectural design.

    Services
    architecture, building plan, and extensions
    Service areas
    • Cape Town
    • Helderberg
    • Western Cape
    • Nationwide
    Address
    99 Hillcrest, Golden Hill, Somerset West
    7130 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-733693014 csad.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    Situated in Somerset West, Helderberg, the main focus of CSA is in the residential market, ranging from new homes to alternations and extensions. In particular the firm has excelled in modernizing and reviving spaces to cater for the modern client. CSA has also completed several industrial and commercial designs.


    With more than 350 completed designs, CSA is well known in the area. Whilst most of the design projects were completed in the Western Cape Peninsula and Helderberg Basin (Somerset West, Macassar, Strand, Gordon's Bay) areas, successfully completed projects can also be found in Paarl, Kommetjie, Midrand, Brittania Bay, Franskraal, Windhoek, Struisbaai, Stellenbosch, Hermanus, L'Agulhus, Reebok,Pringle Bay and abroad.

