The Expendables Handymen has completed countless building and home improvements in South Africa. Our focus and determination are both solely centred around you, the client. Your satisfaction is what makes us tick, and is the driving force that helps us to build and renovate the most stunning spaces.

With your vision and our expertise, you can be sure that your home renovation will capture your heart.

If you are looking for home improvements in Gauteng areas, then The Expendables Handymen is your premier choice. Not only do we cover full house renovations, house extensions and wall building, but we also fit in brand new kitchens and bathrooms. We are also able to take on smaller scale projects such as painting & decorating, tiling, paving or plastering.