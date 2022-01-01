Your browser is out-of-date.

Solar Installations Pretoria 0714866959
Solar Energy Contractors in Pretoria
    Solar installations in Pretoria and surrounding areas we have electricians who can also assist with all electrical situations we do grid tie, hybrid grid tie and economical hybrid contact us for a site inspection on 0714866959
    Services
    • solar installations
    • solar energy
    • solar solutions
    • solar power systems
    • solar geyser services
    • solar specialists
    • solar experts
    • solar technicians
    • solar maintenance
    • solar repairs
    Service areas
    Pretoria
    Address
    881 old farm road , Faerie glen ,Pretoria
    0042 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-714866959 electrical-wizards.co.za

    Reviews

    Solar Installations Pretoria 0714866959 Solar Installations Pretoria 0714866959
    Good Pretoria Solar technicians thank you for you assistance
    about 18 hours ago
    Project date: August 2022
    Edit
    Solar Installations Pretoria 0714866959 Solar Installations Pretoria 0714866959
    I called these solar specialists to check my solar which was switching off all the time they made an inspection and discoverd that the wiring was not done properly they started the installations from scratch and now everything is working fine
    about 18 hours ago
    Project date: October 2021
    Edit
    Pretoria East Electricians 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee) Pretoria East Electricians 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee)
    Very good solar installers and electricians Pretoria
    about 18 hours ago
    Project date: January 2022
    Edit
