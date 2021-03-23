Your browser is out-of-date.

Pretoria West Electricians 0659925618
Electricians in Pretoria
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
Services

  • Electrical Repairs
  • Electrical Services
  • Electrical Installations

Projects

    • Pretoria West Electrical, Pretoria West Electricians 0659925618 Pretoria West Electricians 0659925618 Single family home
    Pretoria West Electrical, Pretoria West Electricians 0659925618 Pretoria West Electricians 0659925618 Single family home
    Pretoria West Electrical, Pretoria West Electricians 0659925618 Pretoria West Electricians 0659925618 Single family home
    +2
    Pretoria West Electrical
    Electrician in Pretoria West - No Call Out Fee, Pretoria West Electricians 0659925618 Pretoria West Electricians 0659925618 Multi-Family house
    Electrician in Pretoria West - No Call Out Fee, Pretoria West Electricians 0659925618 Pretoria West Electricians 0659925618 Multi-Family house
    Electrician in Pretoria West - No Call Out Fee, Pretoria West Electricians 0659925618 Pretoria West Electricians 0659925618 Multi-Family house
    +2
    Electrician in Pretoria West - No Call Out Fee
    Electrician near me - Pretoria West, Pretoria West Electricians 0659925618 Pretoria West Electricians 0659925618 Villas
    Electrician near me - Pretoria West, Pretoria West Electricians 0659925618 Pretoria West Electricians 0659925618 Villas
    Electrician near me - Pretoria West, Pretoria West Electricians 0659925618 Pretoria West Electricians 0659925618 Villas
    +2
    Electrician near me - Pretoria West

    Pretoria West Electricians, Fast and Reliable Electricians in Pretoria West offering wide range of electrical services in Pretoria West. Contact best rated electrician in Pretoria West for Local Pretoria West electrician near you– No call-out fees, Free Quotes.

    Our professional residential Pretoria West Electricians can handle all electrical tasks for your home. If you’re looking for domestic electrical installations work or electrical repairs, you can drop us a call at anytime, day or night, 24/7.We offer a quick response and a competitive quote. Don’t run the risk of fixing the electrical problem yourself – get a professional to help you. We are fully experienced in a wide number of home electrical services. Our services come at a reasonable price too! Don’t be left in the dark. Call us now!

    Our professional Pretoria West Electricians technicians can solve all your problems, whether you have a power failure or earth leakage or need your cable TV wiring. Need your air-conditioning unit fixed? Call us. Got a problem with your fuse boards or looking to install security lighting for your home? Call us now! Our technicians are fully able to provide all kinds of installations. We also do wiring for generators and geysers. Get the job done right and you won’t need to make another call out.

    Below are is a list of various domestic Pretoria West Electricians services:

    • Landlord certificates
    • Electrical testing/inspections
    • Certificates of Electrical Compliance/Electrical safety certificates
    • Fixing plugs, outlets and switches
    • Lighting installations
    • Repairing/installing fuse boards
    • Installing security and design lighting
    • Fixing distribution boards
    • Fixing earth leakages
    • Fixing and installing circuit breakers
    • Problems with overloading
    • Circuit installations
    • Repairing and installing circuit breakers and boxes
    • Fault finding
    • Home electrical wiring and re-wiring
    • Air-conditioning wiring
    • Cable TV wiring
    • Installing/repairing ceiling fans
    • Fixture installations
    • Installing recessed and track lighting
    • Cabling
    • Service upgrades
    • General maintenance
    • Repairing outlets and switches
    • Fixing and installing security systems
    • Fixing and installing security systems
    • Fixing geysers, pools, spas and poor and spa motors
    • Fixing gate motors
    • Fixing and installing electric fencing
    • 24 hour emergency home electrician


    Service areas
    Pretoria
    Company awards
    Best rated Electricians in Pretoria
    Address
    Luttig Street
    0183 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-659925618 www.theelectricplumber.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    Reviews

    mandimutsirathandeka
    Very good service
    about 14 hours ago
    Project date: August 2022
    Edit
