The Handy Boys are led by Dennis Nell. He has been in the building game for 30 odd years, but learned about painting and decorating during a 9-year spell in the UK where he carried out refurbs as well as fitting kitchens and bathrooms and all aspects of home maintenance.

We are considered Cape Town’s friendliest and most affordable Painting Contractors. We make sure the job is done as quickly as possible so as to reduce your costs and the inconvenience created during the work done. We have painted both residential homes and corporate offices in Cape Town and our clients have been delighted with our work. We are a young dynamic company looking to prove ourselves to you by the quality of our work.

Give us a chance to quote and we will try and beat any other quote you get so that you become a lifelong client.