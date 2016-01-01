Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Carpenters In Montana 082 287 2512
Carpenters in Pretoria
Overview 5Projects (5) 1Offers (1) 2Ideabooks (2)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • built-in cabinets
  • wardrobes
  • laminated floor
  • drywalling
  • partitioning
  • ceiling
  • pvc ceiling
  • painting
  • cornices
  • skirting
  • hanging of door
Price/hr: R650

OFFERS

Moreleta Park Carpenters 082 287 2512 Garsfonte...
Availability: Within 2 weeks
Pretoria, South Africa
R650
Carpenters In Montana 082 287 2512

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Carpenters In Pretoria North 082 287 2512 Akasia Carpenter, Carpenters In Montana 082 287 2512 Carpenters In Montana 082 287 2512 Kitchen units
    Carpenters In Pretoria North 082 287 2512 Akasia Carpenter, Carpenters In Montana 082 287 2512 Carpenters In Montana 082 287 2512 Kitchen units
    Carpenters In Pretoria North 082 287 2512 Akasia Carpenter, Carpenters In Montana 082 287 2512 Carpenters In Montana 082 287 2512 Kitchen units
    +3
    Carpenters In Pretoria North 082 287 2512 Akasia Carpenter
    Carpenters In Pretoria East 082 287 2512 Moreleta Park Carpenter, Carpenters In Montana 082 287 2512 Carpenters In Montana 082 287 2512 Living room
    Carpenters In Pretoria East 082 287 2512 Moreleta Park Carpenter, Carpenters In Montana 082 287 2512 Carpenters In Montana 082 287 2512 Living room
    Carpenters In Pretoria East 082 287 2512 Moreleta Park Carpenter, Carpenters In Montana 082 287 2512 Carpenters In Montana 082 287 2512 Living room
    +2
    Carpenters In Pretoria East 082 287 2512 Moreleta Park Carpenter
    Carpenters In Midrand 082 287 2512 Kyalami Carpenter, Carpenters In Montana 082 287 2512 Carpenters In Montana 082 287 2512 Garage Doors
    Carpenters In Midrand 082 287 2512 Kyalami Carpenter, Carpenters In Montana 082 287 2512 Carpenters In Montana 082 287 2512 Garage Doors
    Carpenters In Midrand 082 287 2512 Kyalami Carpenter, Carpenters In Montana 082 287 2512 Carpenters In Montana 082 287 2512 Garage Doors
    +2
    Carpenters In Midrand 082 287 2512 Kyalami Carpenter
    Carpenters In Centurion 082 287 2512 Rooihuiskraal Carpenter , Carpenters In Montana 082 287 2512 Carpenters In Montana 082 287 2512 Industrial style bathroom
    Carpenters In Centurion 082 287 2512 Rooihuiskraal Carpenter , Carpenters In Montana 082 287 2512 Carpenters In Montana 082 287 2512 Industrial style bathroom
    Carpenters In Centurion 082 287 2512 Rooihuiskraal Carpenter , Carpenters In Montana 082 287 2512 Carpenters In Montana 082 287 2512 Industrial style bathroom
    +2
    Carpenters In Centurion 082 287 2512 Rooihuiskraal Carpenter
    Carpenters In Montana 082 287 2512 Doorpoort Carpenter , Carpenters In Montana 082 287 2512 Carpenters In Montana 082 287 2512 Built-in kitchens
    Carpenters In Montana 082 287 2512 Doorpoort Carpenter , Carpenters In Montana 082 287 2512 Carpenters In Montana 082 287 2512 Built-in kitchens
    Carpenters In Montana 082 287 2512 Doorpoort Carpenter , Carpenters In Montana 082 287 2512 Carpenters In Montana 082 287 2512 Built-in kitchens
    +2
    Carpenters In Montana 082 287 2512 Doorpoort Carpenter
    Carpenters in Montana Area: We Do The Following Carpentry Works: Room restoration and repairs Joinery solutions Commercial and domestic carpentry Door frames / door installations / replacements Window frame fittings / replacements / aluminium frames and windows Dry walling Timber partition Decking Laminated flooring Tumber roofing/ roof truss/ framework Curtain rail fittings Customized cabinets & cupboards and more. We also do built-in cabinets, wardrobes, laminated floor, drywalling, partitioning, ceiling, pvc ceiling, painting, cornices, skirting, hanging of doors and etc.
    Service areas
    Pretoria
    Company awards
    Best Carpenters In Pretoria
    Address
    Zambezi Drive
    0186 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-822872512 www.royal-plumbers.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    Carpenters in Montana Area: We Do The Following Carpentry Works: Room restoration and repairs Joinery solutions Commercial and domestic carpentry Door frames / door installations / replacements Window frame fittings / replacements / aluminium frames and windows Dry walling Timber partition Decking Laminated flooring Tumber roofing/ roof truss/ framework Curtain rail fittings Customized cabinets & cupboards and more. We also do built-in cabinets, wardrobes, laminated floor, drywalling, partitioning, ceiling, pvc ceiling, painting, cornices, skirting, hanging of doors and etc.

    Reviews

    Carpenters In Montana 082 287 2512 Carpenters In Montana 082 287 2512
    Carpenters who knows what do. Not Chancers.
    about 14 hours ago
    Project date: January 2022
    Edit
    Carpenters In Montana 082 287 2512 Carpenters In Montana 082 287 2512
    Very professional and smart carpenters you can rely on
    about 14 hours ago
    Project date: February 2022
    Edit
    Carpenters In Montana 082 287 2512 Carpenters In Montana 082 287 2512
    Well recommended carpenters in Montana
    about 14 hours ago
    Project date: September 2021
    Edit
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element