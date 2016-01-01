Carpenters in Montana Area: We Do The Following Carpentry Works: Room restoration and repairs Joinery solutions Commercial and domestic carpentry Door frames / door installations / replacements Window frame fittings / replacements / aluminium frames and windows Dry walling Timber partition Decking Laminated flooring Tumber roofing/ roof truss/ framework Curtain rail fittings Customized cabinets & cupboards and more. We also do built-in cabinets, wardrobes, laminated floor, drywalling, partitioning, ceiling, pvc ceiling, painting, cornices, skirting, hanging of doors and etc.
- Pretoria
- Best Carpenters In Pretoria
Zambezi Drive
0186 Pretoria
South Africa
+27-822872512 www.royal-plumbers.co.za
