Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Plumber Boksburg
Plumbers in Boksburg
Overview 3Projects (3) 1Offers (1) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • Plumbing
  • Drain Cleaning
Price/hr: R500

OFFERS

No Call Out Fee
Availability: Within a week
Boksburg, South Africa
R500
Plumber Boksburg

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Plumber Boksburg, Plumber Boksburg Plumber Boksburg Classic style bathroom
    Plumber Boksburg, Plumber Boksburg Plumber Boksburg Classic style bathroom
    Plumber Boksburg, Plumber Boksburg Plumber Boksburg Classic style bathroom
    +2
    Plumber Boksburg
    Plumber Boksburg, Plumber Boksburg Plumber Boksburg Classic style bathroom
    Plumber Boksburg, Plumber Boksburg Plumber Boksburg Classic style bathroom
    Plumber Boksburg, Plumber Boksburg Plumber Boksburg Classic style bathroom
    +2
    Plumber Boksburg
    Plumber Boksburg, Plumber Boksburg Plumber Boksburg Classic style bathroom
    Plumber Boksburg, Plumber Boksburg Plumber Boksburg Classic style bathroom
    Plumber Boksburg, Plumber Boksburg Plumber Boksburg Classic style bathroom
    +40
    Plumber Boksburg

    Plumber Boksburg provides a full range of Plumbing Services in Boksburg. No matter what your plumbing needs are. From Plumbing Installations in Boksburg. To Plumbing Repairs in Boksburg. Plumbing Upgrades in Boksburg. Plumbing Maintenance in Boksburg. And 24 Hour Emergency Plumbing in Boksburg. Regardless of your plumbing problems, or whether you need plumbing services for your home or business. The plumbers at Plumbers Boksburg, have the best solutions for you. And the lowest Plumbing Prices in Boksburg.

    Service areas
    Boksburg
    Company awards
    Best Plumbing Company 10 Years
    Address
    10 Lily Van Niekerk Road, Boksburg East Industrial
    1478 Boksburg
    South Africa
    +27-825503306 boksburgplumber24-7.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    Plumber Boksburg provides a full range of Plumbing Services in Boksburg. No matter what your plumbing needs are. From Plumbing Installations in Boksburg. To Plumbing Repairs in Boksburg. Plumbing Upgrades in Boksburg. Plumbing Maintenance in Boksburg. And 24 Hour Emergency Plumbing in Boksburg. Regardless of your plumbing problems, or whether you need plumbing services for your home or business. The plumbers at Plumbers Boksburg, have the best solutions for you. And the lowest Plumbing Prices in Boksburg.

    Reviews

    Progressive Web Progressive Web
    The technicians they had sent to us were very professional and able to fix our leaking pipe problem in no time. It is fantastic that they provide their services to the local community and it gives me peace of mind knowing that I don't have to worry about my children.
    about 10 hours ago
    Project date: June 2022
    Edit
    Progressive Web Progressive Web
    The technicians they had sent to us were very professional and able to fix our leaking pipe problem in no time. It is fantastic that they provide their services to the local community and it gives me peace of mind knowing that I don't have to worry about my children.
    about 10 hours ago
    Project date: June 2022
    Edit
    Michael Joudal Michael Joudal
    I had a leaky pipe that I had been trying to repair for months. MacRamos Plumbing fixed it in an hour and I haven't had any issues since.
    about 10 hours ago
    Project date: January 2021
    Edit
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element