Dstv installations Benoni, Dstv installers Benoni, Dstv installers near Benoni
Outdoor Audio / Visual in Benoni
    • The Dstv installation company has been installing. Dstv installation systems for more than 10 years

    When you choose us, you are guaranteed the highest quality service. Whether it be our highly experienced engineers through to our fully dedicated customer support team, we’re always available for all of your aircon needs. We only employ the most experienced Dstv Explora installation engineers in the industry who will always treat your home or business with the utmost care and attention.

    We offer a free site survey to all our customers. Our expert surveyors will walk and talk you through all possible solutions so we can ensure that you get exactly what you need. Learn more below or contact our team now for a free quote

    Same Day DSTV Repairs Services at Affordable Prices With Guaranteed Uninterrupted Satellite TV

    Looking for a professional DStv Installer in Benoni, then you are in luck. FOXSATELLITES is an Accredited DStv Installer in Benoni serving nearby areas including areas providing DStv InstallationDStv RepairsLNB upgrade or replacementDStv Cable RepairsTV Wall MountingDStv Relocation and other satellite tv needs.

    We are a 24 hour to come and assist you with your DStv needs at any given hour of commercial DStv installation and repairs in Brackenfell.

    Looking for Single Point DStv Installation in Benoni provides single point DStv Installation from only R400. Whether you already have a DStv decoder and dish or you are looking for us to provide you with the decoder, satellite dish, we have DStv Installation packages to cater for all your needs. Choosing your DStv Installer means that you get the peace of mind knowing that your DStv Installation will be performed by a trained DStv Technician. 

    To take advantage of our low prices and expert DStv Installation

    • 1 HD 4U Decoder,
    • Standard Wall Mount Bracket
    • 10M Cable
    • 1 DSTV Remote
    • 1 dstv HD 4U
    • Standard 80cm Dstv Dish?
    • Standard Wall Mount Bracket
    • Smart LNB
    • 20M Cable
    • 2 DSTV Remotes
    • 1 OVHD decoder
    • Standard 80cm Dish
    • Standard Wall Mount Bracket
    • 15m Cable
    • Single LNB
    • Remote Control
    • 1 StarSat Decoder
    • Standard 80cm Dish
    • Standard Wall Mount Bracket?
    • 15m Cable
    • Single LNB
    • Remote Control

    Our Promise To You


    Guaranteed Quality

    We have accreditations from PVR FUNCTIONS and more so you are in safe hands.


    Best Systems in Market

    We source our Dstv installers from our market leading Italian partner.


    Free Site Survey

    Our aim is to help you find the ideal system for your space.



    Explora installation Systems

    We are the pioneers of Dstv installation repair in the country.


    No Outdoor Condenser

    We install HD OR OPENVIEW that do not require an outside condenser.


    Dedicated Helpdesk

    Our Benoni based help desk engineers can assist you when you need

    Services
    • DSTV LNB Upgrades
    • DSTV Relocation
    • DSTV Multi-Unit Dwelling Installations
    Service areas
    Benoni
    Address
    Actonville 1501
    1506 Benoni
    South Africa
    +27-817592031 fanwllsats.co.za
