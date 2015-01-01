



Kamtech Associates is an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 14001:2015 and CMMi Level 3 certified IT Consultancy Company working globally with Development agencies (UNDP,UNICEF, UNIDO & World Bank), Central & State Governments, Start-ups and MSME. With over 20 years of experience and having served 1000+ clients, we help transform businesses with powerful and adaptable digital solutions that satisfy the needs of today and unlock the opportunities of tomorrow.

Some of the key projects that Kamtech is currently working on include Development of YuWaah! platform for 300 million youths of India for UNICEF, Branding and revamping of women artisan portal for UNDP Maharashtra, Social Inclusion and IEC activities to build skillecosystem in Uttarakhand for UNDP Uttarakhand and UKSDM, Development of SHG platform for farm and nonfarm entrepreneurs of Uttarakhand by UNDP Uttarakhand and USRLM among many.

IT Kamtech is a leading web and mobile app development company, with a team of highly skilled professionals. They have worked on thousands of mobile app and web projects and have a proven track record of on-time deliveries and client satisfaction.

