Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
SMADC installation Roodeport
Outdoor Audio / Visual in Midrand
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Great warranty on your dstv installation. Get professional services at affordable prices. We charge R350 callout fee .Fix signal problems tv wall mounting relocations..extraview setup . Schedule an appointment today. Hire us now for a hassle free installation. Call us today!!

    Services
    Tv wall mounting, Extraview setup, and Relocations
    Service areas
    Roodeport and Midrand
    Company awards
    Extrac Good customer service
    Address
    76 kruger road AH midrand
    1632 Midrand
    South Africa
    +27-623412156 mapsa installation.co.za
      Add SEO element