# 1 Leak Detection Roodepoort - Discover Leaks Exact Same Hour - Home, Swimming Pool, Complexes

Call To Reduce High Water Bills. We Locate & Repair All Leaks. Experts In Leak Detection for Homes, Pools, Complexes. Same-day in all areas around Roodepoort.

Residential Leak Detection

- We will discover a leak despite where it is- in your walls, under your driveways

Commercial & Industrial Leak Detection

- Our groups are experienced in all kinds of leak detection and repair work no matter how big or small.

Flats and Complexes

- Leak detection and repairs in addition to Water tracking & signaling in your flat or complex

Address: Bryanston, Roodepoort, 2191

087 250 0667, 087 250 2374

Website: https://www.leakdetectionpros.co.za/leak-detection-sandton/

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/Leak-Detection-Pros-105545848450758 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5UEczmm9gB5SAjPIVjGL_Q https://www.pinterest.co.uk/leakdetectionpros/

, https://www.localpros.co.za/leak-detection/

Leak Detection Pros Sandton - Plumber in Roodepoort.

Our leak detection teams are qualified plumbing professionals prepared to help you with finding and fixing any water leaks in the house or work in Roodepoort and its surrounds. We concentrate on identifying the leak no matter how huge or small and after that providing you with the very best option to repair the leak.

You can be ensured that all our teams are trained leak detection experts using the most reliable equipment available.

Our Leak Detection Provider

We can locate and repair your water leak no matter the size, we offer the following services in Roodepoort

- Commercial Leak Detection

- Water Loss Control

- Pipeline Tracing

- Leak Alerts/ Data Logging

- Residential Leak Detection





Household Leak Detection

Presume a water leak in your home? Shut off all running water in and outside your home, your next stop will be the water metre. If the dial on the metre is still moving it indicates there is still a flow of water which means your home might have a leak.

Call today for a quick response and repair work of your household water leaks. Our groups remain in and around Roodepoort and can assist in finding and fixing your leak effectively and expertly.

Business and Industrial

Our groups not only specialize in household leaks however likewise business and industrial leak detection. We are able to discover any kind of leak in shopping malls, hotels, storage facilities, factories, workshops, office buildings and far more. Our devices and team of experts are ready in and around Roodepoort to find and fix your business or commercial leak.

Flats and Complexes

We concentrate on finding leaks in flats and complexes, no matter how huge or small. We have experience working with body corporates and have the ability to save you thousands of rands in water expenses. Discovering a leak in a complex may be challenging for some but our group of professionals are well equipped to find and repair your complex's leak in no time.

Pool Leak Detection

It can be tricky recognizing whether you have a leak in your pool or whether the loss of water is because of evaporation. Evaporation does cause your swimming pool to lose water, the quantity will differ depending upon the season and environment you are living in but if you are finding yourself filling your swimming pool weekly there may be a possible leak.

There are indications to look out for when believing a pool leak:

The ground is wet in locations around the pool

The swimming pool has cracks or holes

The pool paving is beginning to raise or sink

Air bubbles at the inlet





The Bucket Test

In order to ensure a leak in your pool, you can perform the container test.

Your pool will need to be at a typical water level, fill a 20 litre pail with swimming pool water 100mm from the top.

Put the container on the 1st action of your swimming pool, make certain a 3rd of the pail is under water

Mark the water level inside the container and mark the swimming pool water on the outside of the pail

Leave the pail for a day and after that compare the two water levels. If the pool water level is lower than the container's water level the chances you have a leak are high. If both levels are the same you have no leak but evaporation has actually happened.

Our team of specialists can identify and fix your leaking pool in no time at all, conserving you money and time. Stop the wastage, call us now!













FAQ

How to identify whether I have a water leak?

There are a few indications to look for when believing a water leak, these include:

- Your water bill has increased significantly without factor

- Moisture or damp on your walls, floors or driveways

- Your pipes or taps are making a hissing sound

- Your water meter does not stop running, even when all taps are closed

- Low water pressure

What is consisted of during a call out?

During a leak detection call out, our teams will take a trip to the site of the leak, examine the issue, utilize our specialised devices to recognize where the leak is and fix the leak. The site go to cost will omit the repair work which will be quoted for independently.

What Leak Detection Equipment do we utilize?

In order to locate the water leak accurately, we use a range of quality acoustic and gas leak detection equipment, this includes leak correlators, circulation logging and thermal imaging cams.

CCTV Cameras These video cameras are utilized to examine the condition of the stormwater and drainage systems.

Thermal Imaging Thermal electronic cameras are able to see 30mm to 40mm into walls and can trace warm water lines.

Data Logging Enables us to monitor and measure your water loss, day-to-day reports can be produced with usage readings to detect early leaks.

Pipe Location Pipe location is used when locating pipes on the outside of the structure which are galvanized.

Sonde To detect where the break or block in your system is. Sonde is likewise utilized to track the drain and stormwater systems and how they are running.

Ultrasound helps in finding leaks by identifying loud areas on piping systems.

High-Pressure Jetting High pressure jetting is used by our group to clear clogs.

Gas Location Our teams use gas area equipment in addition to ultrasound when clients have actually discovered an increase in their water expense. This method is very accurate in discovering leaks.

Will Insurance Cover my Leak?

Many insurer do cover water leak repairs. The owner of the insurance policy will require to follow up with the insurance provider to ensure whether their leak will be covered and what the terms are.