Our leak detection groups are qualified plumbing technicians ready to assist you with finding and fixing any water leaks at home or work in Randburg and its surrounds. We focus on diagnosing the leak no matter how huge or little and then providing you with the very best service to repair the leak.

You can be guaranteed that all our teams are trained leak detection specialists utilizing the most efficient devices offered.

We can find and fix your water leak no matter the size, we offer the following services in Randburg

Believe a water leak in your house? Turn off all running water in and outside your home, your next stop will be the water metre. If the dial on the metre is still moving it indicates there is still a circulation of water which indicates your home might have a leak.

Call today for a quick action and repair of your household water leaks. Our groups remain in and around Randburg and can assist in finding and fixing your leak efficiently and expertly.

Our teams not only focus on household leaks however likewise commercial and commercial leak detection. We are able to find any type of leak in shopping centers, hotels, warehouses, factories, workshops, office complex and far more. Our devices and group of experts are ready around Randburg to locate and repair your business or industrial leak.

We concentrate on discovering leaks in flats and complexes, no matter how big or small. We have experience dealing with body corporates and are able to conserve you thousands of rands in water costs. Spotting a leak in a complex may be challenging for some but our team of professionals are well geared up to find and fix your complex's leak in no time.

Swimming Pool Leak Detection

It can be difficult identifying whether you have a leak in your pool or whether the loss of water is due to evaporation. Evaporation does cause your swimming pool to lose water, the quantity will vary depending on the season and environment you are living in however if you are finding yourself filling your pool every week there might be a possible leak.

There are indications to look out for when presuming a swimming pool leak:

The ground is wet in areas around the pool

The pool has fractures or holes

The pool paving is starting to lift or sink

Air bubbles at the inlet





The Bucket Test

In order to be sure of a leak in your pool, you can carry out the pail test.

Your pool will require to be at a typical water level, fill a 20 litre bucket with pool water 100mm from the top.

Put the pail on the 1st step of your swimming pool, ensure a 3rd of the pail is under water

Mark the water level inside the container and mark the swimming pool water on the outside of the pail

Leave the pail for a day and then compare the two water levels. If the pool water level is lower than the bucket's water level the opportunities you have a leak are high. If both levels are the same you have no leak but evaporation has actually happened.

Our team of professionals can recognize and repair your leaking pool in no time at all, conserving you money and time. Stop the wastage, call us now!













FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTION

How to recognize whether I have a water leak?

There are a few signs to look for when presuming a water leak, these include:

- Your water bill has actually increased dramatically without reason

- Moisture or damp on your walls, floors or driveways

- Your pipelines or taps are making a hissing sound

- Your water meter does not stop running, even when all taps are closed

- Low water pressure

What is included during a call out?

Throughout a leak detection call out, our groups will take a trip to the website of the leak, assess the issue, use our specialised equipment to identify where the leak is and fix the leak. The site see cost will leave out the repair which will be quoted for independently.

What Leak Detection Equipment do we utilize?

In order to locate the water leak properly, we use a variety of quality acoustic and gas leak detection devices, this consists of leak correlators, flow logging and thermal imaging video cameras.

CCTV Cameras These electronic cameras are utilized to inspect the condition of the stormwater and drainage systems.

Thermal Imaging Thermal cameras are able to see 30mm to 40mm into walls and can trace hot water lines.

Information Logging Enables us to keep an eye on and measure your water loss, day-to-day reports can be generated with consumption readings to identify early leaks.

Pipe Location Pipe location is utilized when locating pipelines on the outside of the building which are galvanized.

Sonde To discover where the break or block in your system is. Sonde is also utilized to track the drainage and stormwater systems and how they are running.

Ultrasound helps in locating leaks by determining loud locations on piping systems.

High-Pressure Jetting High pressure jetting is used by our group to clear obstructions.

Gas Location Our groups utilize gas location equipment in addition to ultrasound when customers have actually noticed a boost in their water expense. This technique is very accurate in finding leaks.

Will Insurance Cover my Leak?

Most insurance companies do cover water leak repairs. The owner of the insurance plan will need to follow up with the insurance provider to make sure whether their leak will be covered and what the conditions are.