Pro Gate Motors East London
Electricians in East London
Services

  • gate motor repair
  • centurion gate motor repairs
  • electric gate opener installers near me
  • gemini gate motor repairs
  • gate motor installers
  • electric gate motor repairs
  • gemini gate motor prices
  • gate motor repairs centurion
  • gate motors near me
  • gate motor repairs sandton

Projects

    We are skilled in helping you anytime your gate motor gives troubles or stops running. We know gate motors can break now and again, thus impacting your family's safety. 


    Pro Gate Motors East London

    Address: Beacon Bay, East London, 5241

    087 250 3116

    Website: https://progatemotorrepairs.co.za/gate-motor-repairs-east-london/ 

    Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/ProGateMotorRepairs https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt4JPdcJ6JWV16swsZMPPqQ/about?disable_polymer=1 www.pinterest.com/ProGateMotorRepairs

    Pro Gate Motors East London - Security system supplier  in East London. Pro Gate Motor Repairs is a of a team of experts that does emergency gate motor repair work and new installation in Randburg, Sandton, Midrand, Roodepoort, East Rand, Pretoria, Centurion and Johannesburg. We offer swing gate and sliding gate automation. 

    Member of Local Pros https://www.localpros.co.za/gate-motor-repairs/ 

     

    Our teams are around your neighborhood and can deal with your gate motor quickly at all.  We carry a comprehensive selection of spare parts for all the major brand names such as Centurion, Gemini, ET and Hansa Gate Motors in both the sliding and swing gate selections. We don't believe in taking advantage of our clients, our call out charges are certainly reasonable. We can also proudly say that we usually finish a gate motor repair within 1 hour. Have an old gate motor that needs to have a service? we don't only set up brand-new gate motors but also restore or service existing motors. We don't only focus in gate motors, we also restore or put in garage doors or another access control.

     

    Our motto is fast, economical assistance. Contact us today, our friendly staff are standing by to help you. 


    Services our company  offer:

    Anything related to Gate Motors we can help! All of our services bring a whole  workmanship warranty.


    - Garage door repairs and replacements

    - Gate Motor Repairs

    - Garage Door Automation

    - Set up a brand new  gate motor from your product of choice also including  Centurion Gate Motors and Gemini systems.

    - A range of other security approaches such as CCTV, electric fencing and garage doors

    - Regular motor services to keep them running in top shape 

    - Residential driveways and complexes 

    - Both swing and sliding gate choices

    - Large size heavy-duty gate automation 

    - Programming remotes with motor and existing alarm 

    - Secure your gate motor with a security bracket 


    Service areas
    East London
    Address
    Beacon Bay
    5241 East London
    South Africa
    +27-872503116 progatemotorrepairs.co.za/gate-motor-repairs-east-london
