Tiling Pros Sandton

Kitchen, floor and restroom Tiling done right very first time

Selecting a tiler that will do a neat job first time is very important, fixing a bad tiling task is costly and can trigger damage to your house. Have whatever looked after consisting of the cleaning up and removing all waste.

Select the very best tilers in Sandton

We are a tiling business based in Sandton and we are one of the top tiling contractors in the province if you require tiling specialists. All of our work is completed in accordance with existing guidelines and requirements, no routes!

Merely call us if your tiles are broken or you have constructed a brand-new house and need them changed or fitted.

Whether domestic tiling or industrial tiling, we are geared up for any tiling task, despite size.

Tiling services we provide

Our tiling professionals at Tiling Pros Sandton provide top-of-the-line tiles and can offer you a complete service. For both business and domestic usages, our organization provides the finest quality tile products.





Tiling Pros Sandton

Address: Bryanston, Sandton, 2191

087 250 2798

Website: https://tilingpros.co.za/tilers-sandton/

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/Tiling-Pros-113108897808347 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4rpIoARe4ZE1k8ezDlb-ng/about https://za.pinterest.com/tilingpros/_saved/

,

Tiling Pros Sandton - Tile Contractor in Sandton. Hire a professional to tile your home! Tiling not only increases the value of your property but is easier to clean and is aesthetically pleasing. Services include: Patterns and inlays, removing old tiles, surface preparation, rubble removal, waterproofing of shower walls and floor, tile cleaning, re-grouting and sealing. Choose from a variety of styles and colours.

Member of Local Pros Tilers https://www.localpros.co.za/tilers/

Bullnosing and tile mitering:

Patterns and inlays

Taking off the old tiles

preparation of the surface area

Eliminating Rubble

Shower walls and flooring are waterproofed.

Tile cleansing, re-grouting, and sealing

Areas we Tile:

All Floor Tiles

Restroom Floor Tiles

Outdoor & Slip Resistant Floor Tiles

Kitchen Floor Tiles

Living Area Floor Tiles

Garage Floor Tiles

Shower Flooring

Office/ Commercial Floor Tiles

Tile Styles:

Wood Look Tiles

Glossy Porcelain Tiles

Glazed Porcelain Tiles

Ceramic Floor Tiles

Big Format Tiles

Cement Look Tiles

Decor Floor Tiles

Kilimanjaro Tiles

Why do you require an expert business to do your tiling?

The tile setup procedure may take a long period of time, however it can be sped up by utilizing specific devices to cut, set, and grout your tile. A number of these tools may be pricey and are not likely to be utilized once again.

From start to end, a professional will protect your home by disposing and removing of old floor covering and tile, protecting your trim and walls from damage, and sealing areas with plastic to avoid dust from spreading.

Taking accurate measurements and cutting the right pieces can help you conserve cash on tile, grout, and mortar throughout the installation procedure. An expert will be able to make the appropriate cuts and install the tile the very first time, conserving you money by lessening the quantity of tile lost due to damaged pieces or incorrect cuts.

Our personnel will ensure a worry-free installation by carefully prepping the surface area, setting up the tile correctly to prevent water damage, and creating the perfect pattern, in addition to purchasing the required quantity of products and customized devices needed to cut and set up the tile.

Tiling FAQ

Why tile your home/business?

A tile is a manufactured piece of hard-wearing product, such as ceramic, stone, metal, baked clay, and even glass, that is often utilized to cover roofings, floorings, walls, or other things such as tabletops. This makes it the best solution for your house or workplace as a long enduring and aesthetically pleasing service that outlives the other choices such as vinyl and laminate flooring.

Why should I employ a tiling contractor rather than doing it myself?

To guarantee the highest quality installation for your job, we suggest using a professional tiling contractor.

Do you provide free task estimates?

We are delighted to provide no-obligation quotes for your job. Our company believe in being as truthful and open as possible concerning the expenses of our services.

What is the finest tile size for me?

The size of the room, the pattern the tiles will be placed in, any design/pattern on the tile, the form of the tile, and the overall aesthetic impact you want the tile to have are all variables to think about when picking a tile size. These and other criteria will aid you in picking the best tile size for your location.

Is it possible to tile straight onto the screed?

While adhesive makers declare that you might tile straight over fresh concrete or screed, we extremely encourage utilizing a guide to ensure that the adhesive has an excellent essential to follow. This might ultimately result in delamination, when the tiles just peel away!

Is it possible to use floor tiles on the walls?

Lots of floor tiles might be put on walls, but you should get in touch with a professional and the maker's directions before choosing whether a specific floor tile is suitable for wall setup. When positioning floor tile on a wall, remember the tile's weight, installation, and size position.