At National Gas Installers Bellville and Durbanville we will connect you with the go-to gas installers trusted by countless domestic and industrial customers across Bellville.





Address: Bellville, Cape Town, 7530

087 250 2249

Website: https://nationalgasinstallers.co.za/bellville-and-durbanville/

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/National-Gas-Installers-470798447013592 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjVusz3CRq_O6HgPMp44pQw www.pinterest.com/NationalGasInstallers

, https://www.localpros.co.za/gas-installers

Our Services

There are many ways domestic and industrial customers use gas. Our services are inclusive of gas installations or any other gas related requirements. Some of the solutions we offer include:

Gas Hob and Gas Stove Installations

We are your go-to Gas Hob and stove installation experts. When it relates to gas as a fuel, quality should never be compromised. We make sure you the best services everytime.

An appliance from a well-known brand and services from a reliable installer will keep your appliance up and running.

The most renowned brands are Fujioh, Kwikot, Defy, Bosch, Ariston and Rinnai.

You should only select the size that is appropriate according to your space and requirements. You can opt for gas hobs or gas stoves which consists of gas hobs, ceramic hobs, and induction hobs.

No matter what you pick, we are ready to assist you.









Gas Geyser Installations





All the National Gas Installers Bellville and Durbanville distribute and install SABS authorized gas brands.

A couple of the major brands we partner with include Kexin gas geysers and Dew Hot gas geysers, among others. Gas geysers allow you to have an endless amount of hot water. They are a much cheaper, dependable, and reliable option, unlike electricity.

Before selecting a geyser, make certain you know what is your need. Call us and we will help you select the right geyser for you. Our team is experienced and qualified.

Issuing Certificates of Compliance

It is a must to have a certificate of compliance to possess or use a gas appliance. Govt has made it a legal demand. This certificate will also be asked if you wish to sell your residence in the future. It clarifies to the buyers this home is a safe place and gas systems/appliances are working to the par.

We at National Gas Installers Bellville and Durbanville, are fully licensed and qualified to safe gas installations for both industrial and residential entities. Our company also gives Certificates of Compliance to each consumer. You'll only be given a certificate of compliance after we check that there is no leak and your gas appliances are working appropriately.

Our gas installation solutions are authorized by the Official South African Qualification and Certification Committee SAQCC. Contact us now to stay away from potential risk and make sure your safety.





Fireplace Installations

Our fireplace installation service is split into three groups including gas fireplace, wood-burning fireplace, and electric/ethanol fireplace. Gas fireplaces are further segmented into three categories including, Direct vent gas fireplace, Vented gas fireplace, and Vent-free gas fireplace.

Get in touch with us now and we will provide you the best fireplace services.









FAQ

Why is it advised to contact a licensed gas installer?

Gas installation companies undergo strenuous tests and analysis before they are thought of fit enough to offer their services to the public. A gas installer is thought about as a registered installer only after it meets these strict demands.

We at National Gas Installers Bellville and Durbanville, can install your appliances properly because we are a registered gas installer.

Why do I need a COC-Certificate of Compliance?

It is an absolute need if you want to show an insurance company in case of an accident or leak. Your payment will be given to you easily by the insurance companies if you have this certificate.

Should I keep the gas cylinders/bottles within or outdoors?

The small gas cylinders are safe to keep indoors. If a gas bottle or cylinder weighs more than 10kgs, you can keep it outdoor.





What if I install a gas cylinder on my own?

It is an offense if a non-registered specialist installs your gas link. The result can be a heavy fine. You should always think of a registered gas installer. We are not only registered; we are also fully approved. We only deal with recognized gas suppliers.









Why Go with Us

5000 residential and commercial clients have already been served in and around Bellville.

Here's why our agents are the best fit:

Our agents are equipped with years of years of experience

Our teams have partnered with all major brands and suppliers

Our services have no extra charges

We are qualified, approved and fully registered

Client care and support solutions

7 days a week availability

Get in Touch

Even if you are a property owner or company owner in Bellville, contact National Gas Installers Bellville and Durbanville to get gas installation solutions. To learn more about our solutions and for answers to any questions or concerns you may have, get in touch with us today.