Feature Fusion PTY Ltd
Furniture & Accessories in Cape Town
Reviews
    • Bespoke Custom Manufacturing Furniture & Interior Design

    Furnishing should be an expression of great love and joy….

    Our high-end team of acclaimed artisans will guide you effortlessly on this journey – carefully translating your dreams into a finely-crafted reality.

    We believe that every room requires a unique approach and should be appointed with fine furnishings that compliment and accentuate its finest features.

    By individually crafting each piece of furniture, we are able to show our clients spaces in their best possible light.

    Throughout the furnishing journey we strive to bear any burden, so that you don’t have to, interpreting your vision and delivering and fitting the finished product directly to your destination. 

    Services
    • Sell feature live edge sold wood
    • Manufacture retro furniture
    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Address
    Hopkins Street, Central Park, Unit 1, Salt River,
    8000 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-824961394 www.featurefusionoriginals.com
