Definition Automation is a world-leading manufacturer of automated tv lift mechanisms that combine both elegance and functionality while offering unrivalled aesthetic appeal for home, commercial and industrial workspaces, and marine and aviation applications.
- Services
- TV Lifts and Home Automation
- Service areas
- Cape Town, Durban, and Johannesburg
- Address
-
Units 3A & 4A, 11 Julian Way, Somerset West Business Park, Somerset West
7129 Cape Town
South Africa
+27-769758384 definitionautomation.co.za