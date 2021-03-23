Constantia Park Electricians 0659925618

Electrical services Constantia Park, Emergency Electricians in Constantia Park

Constantia Park Electricians are emergency electricians in Constantia Park offering electrical services Constantia Park and assisting both residential and commercial clients with minor and emergency electrical repairs. Our electrical repair service is available to the Constantia Park area, and we also offer 24/7 emergency repairs for when you have a electrical issue after normal business hours. Our Constantia Park electricians have the knowledge, experience, and education needed to efficiently assess your electrical issues and recommend a solution. With our free estimates, you never agree to any work without knowing the approximate cost. Since we charge by the job and not the hour, you don’t have to worry about one of our Constantia Park electricians taking additional time on a job just to increase the price.

• Electrical Compliance Certificate (ECOC)

• Electrical maintenance

• Repairing all household wiring issues

• Fault-reporting

• Prepaid Meter Installations

• Electric Inspections

• Outdoor & Security Lighting

• Air conditioner Re-wiring

• General electrical maintenance

• 24hr emergency electrician

• Commercial, Industrial & Residential Electrical and Plumbing Maintenance