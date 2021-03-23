Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Constantia Park Electricians—0659925618
Electricians in Pretoria
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • Electrical Services
  • Electrical Installations
  • Geyser Repairs
  • Electrical Repairs

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Emergency Electrician - 0659925618, Constantia Park Electricians - 0659925618 Constantia Park Electricians - 0659925618 Multi-Family house
    Emergency Electrician - 0659925618, Constantia Park Electricians - 0659925618 Constantia Park Electricians - 0659925618 Multi-Family house
    Emergency Electrician - 0659925618, Constantia Park Electricians - 0659925618 Constantia Park Electricians - 0659925618 Multi-Family house
    +2
    Emergency Electrician - 0659925618
    Electrician near Me, Constantia Park Electricians - 0659925618 Constantia Park Electricians - 0659925618 Flat
    Electrician near Me, Constantia Park Electricians - 0659925618 Constantia Park Electricians - 0659925618 Flat
    Electrician near Me, Constantia Park Electricians - 0659925618 Constantia Park Electricians - 0659925618 Flat
    +2
    Electrician near Me
    Electrician in Constantia Park , Constantia Park Electricians - 0659925618 Constantia Park Electricians - 0659925618 Single family home
    Electrician in Constantia Park , Constantia Park Electricians - 0659925618 Constantia Park Electricians - 0659925618 Single family home
    Electrician in Constantia Park , Constantia Park Electricians - 0659925618 Constantia Park Electricians - 0659925618 Single family home
    +2
    Electrician in Constantia Park

    Constantia Park Electricians 0659925618

    Electrical services Constantia Park, Emergency Electricians in Constantia Park

    Constantia Park Electricians are emergency electricians in Constantia Park offering electrical services Constantia Park and assisting both residential and commercial clients with minor and emergency electrical repairs. Our electrical repair service is available to the Constantia Park area, and we also offer 24/7 emergency repairs for when you have a electrical issue after normal business hours. Our Constantia Park electricians have the knowledge, experience, and education needed to efficiently assess your electrical issues and recommend a solution. With our free estimates, you never agree to any work without knowing the approximate cost. Since we charge by the job and not the hour, you don’t have to worry about one of our Constantia Park electricians taking additional time on a job just to increase the price.

    • Electrical Compliance Certificate (ECOC)

    • Electrical maintenance

    • Repairing all household wiring issues

    • Fault-reporting

    • Prepaid Meter Installations

    • Electric Inspections

    • Outdoor & Security Lighting

    • Air conditioner Re-wiring

    • General electrical maintenance

    • 24hr emergency electrician

    • Commercial, Industrial & Residential Electrical and Plumbing Maintenance

    Service areas
    Best Rated Electricians in Pretoria
    Address
    Constantia Park Pretoria East
    0184 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-659925618 www.theelectricplumber.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    Constantia Park Electricians 0659925618

    Electrical services Constantia Park, Emergency Electricians in Constantia Park

    Constantia Park Electricians are emergency electricians in Constantia Park offering electrical services Constantia Park and assisting both residential and commercial clients with minor and emergency electrical repairs. Our electrical repair service is available to the Constantia Park area, and we also offer 24/7 emergency repairs for when you have a electrical issue after normal business hours. Our Constantia Park electricians have the knowledge, experience, and education needed to efficiently assess your electrical issues and recommend a solution. With our free estimates, you never agree to any work without knowing the approximate cost. Since we charge by the job and not the hour, you don’t have to worry about one of our Constantia Park electricians taking additional time on a job just to increase the price.

    • Electrical Compliance Certificate (ECOC)

    • Electrical maintenance

    • Repairing all household wiring issues

    • Fault-reporting

    • Prepaid Meter Installations

    • Electric Inspections

    • Outdoor & Security Lighting

    • Air conditioner Re-wiring

    • General electrical maintenance

    • 24hr emergency electrician

    • Commercial, Industrial & Residential Electrical and Plumbing Maintenance


    Reviews

    bothathomas43
    The best down to earth master electricians. Very cost effective an quick professional service.
    about 15 hours ago
    Project date: June 2021
    Edit
    thandokhumalo958
    Thank you for a great service. You are knowledgeable and great with clients.
    about 15 hours ago
    Project date: August 2022
    Edit
    benniehoffman
    The service was very professional and the communication excellent. He sent photo’s of all the work he had done!
    about 15 hours ago
    Project date: August 2022
    Edit
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element