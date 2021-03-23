Your browser is out-of-date.

Murrayfield Electricians—No Call Out Fee
Electricians in Pretoria
Reviews (4)
Services

  • Electrical Services
  • Electrical Installations
  • Geyser Repairs
  • Electrical Repairs

Projects

    • Emergency Electrician 0659925618, Murrayfield Electricians - No Call Out Fee Murrayfield Electricians - No Call Out Fee Other spaces
    Emergency Electrician 0659925618
    Electrician near me - Murrayfield
    Murrayfield Electricians 0659925618

    Murrayfield Electricians, Fast and Reliable Electricians in Murrayfield offering wide range of electrical services in Murrayfield. Contact best rated electrician in Murrayfield for Local Murrayfield electrician near you– No call-out fees, Free Quotes.

    Murrayfield Electricians, Our professional residential Murrayfield Electricians can handle all electrical tasks for your home. If you’re looking for domestic electrical installations work or electrical repairs, you can drop us a call at anytime, day or night, 24/7.

    We offer a quick response and a competitive quote. Don’t run the risk of fixing the electrical problem yourself – get a professional to help you. Murrayfield Electricians, We are fully experienced in a wide number of home electrical services. Our services come at a reasonable price too! Don’t be left in the dark. Call us now!

    Our professional Murrayfield Electricians technicians can solve all your problems, whether you have a power failure or earth leakage or need your cable TV wiring. Need your air-conditioning unit fixed? Call us. Got a problem with your fuse boards or looking to install security lighting for your home? Call us now! Our technicians are fully able to provide all kinds of installations. We also do wiring for generators and geysers. Get the job done right and you won’t need to make another call out.

    Below are is a list of various domestic Murrayfield Electricians services:

    • Landlord certificates
    • Electrical testing/inspections
    • Certificates of Electrical Compliance/Electrical safety certificates
    • Fixing plugs, outlets and switches
    • Lighting installations
    • Repairing/installing fuse boards
    • Installing security and design lighting
    • Fixing distribution boards
    • Fixing earth leakages
    • Fixing and installing circuit breakers
    • Problems with overloading
    • Circuit installations
    • Repairing and installing circuit breakers and boxes
    • Fault finding
    • Home electrical wiring and re-wiring
    • Air-conditioning wiring
    • Cable TV wiring
    • Installing/repairing ceiling fans
    • Fixture installations
    • Installing recessed and track lighting
    • Cabling
    • Service upgrades
    • General maintenance
    • Repairing outlets and switches
    • Fixing and installing security systems
    • Fixing geysers, pools, spas and poor and spa motors
    • Fixing gate motors
    • Fixing and installing electric fencing
    • 24 hour emergency home electrician


    Service areas
    Pretoria
    Company awards
    Best Rated Electricians in Pretoria
    Address
    Murrayfield Pretoria
    0184 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-659925618 www.theelectricplumber.co.za
    Reviews

    bothathomas43
    The best down to earth master electricians. Very cost effective an quick professional service.
    about 15 hours ago
    Project date: September 2021
    thandokhumalo958
    Thank you for a great service. You are knowledgeable and great with clients.
    about 15 hours ago
    Project date: May 2020
    benniehoffman
    The service was very professional and the communication excellent. He sent photo’s of all the work he had done!
    about 15 hours ago
    Project date: June 2021
    Show all 4 reviews
      Add SEO element