Valhalla Electricians 0659925618
Electricians in Centurion
Reviews (2)
Services

  • Electrical Repairs
  • Electrical Installations
  • Electrical Services
  • Geyser Repairs

Projects

    Valhalla Electricians your Reliable Mobile Electricians in Valhalla offering 24/7 Service. Call best rated electrician in Valhalla for a wide range of electrical services in Valhalla. Everyone likes a Valhalla electrician near me and of course you got your Local Centurion Electricians – No call-out fees. On site repair quotation. Available 24/7. 24 hours a day. Free quotations

    Our team of qualified, accredited and experienced Valhalla electricians are on hand at all times to undertake a variety of electrical installations; whatever the size. We offer a quick response and a competitive quote. Don’t run the risk of fixing the electrical problem yourself – get a professional Valhalla Electricians to help you. We are fully experienced in a wide number of home electrical services. Our services come at a reasonable price too! Don’t be left in the dark. Call us now!

    In addition to our quality guarantee and reliability, we pride ourselves on taking a friendly and flexible approach to customer service. We fit our work around your needs, not the other way around, and pledge to respond to all calls and queries as soon as they are received.

    Our professional residential Valhalla Electricians electricians can handle all electrical tasks for your residential home, commercial buildings and industrial electrical installations at anytime, day or night, 24/7.

    RESIDENTIAL

    Our fully-qualified electricians are experts in residential electrical works and bring a friendly and flexible approach to our domestic customers. We undertake all works in domestic settings and are available for emergency call outs.

    COMMERCIAL

    Our expert electricians pride themselves on providing efficient, reliable service to businesses across Greater Valhalla Area. We know the health and safety and building regulations inside and out, ensuring we deliver our services safely, efficiently and within budget, and are always on hand to provide advice and recommendations for ongoing and future works.

    INDUSTRIAL

    Here at Valhalla Electricians we have a broad range of experience in industrial electrical works. Whatever your specific needs, we are committed to helping our clients plan and execute their testing, maintenance and installation projects in a professional manner, meeting all health and safety requirements, building regulations and industry standards.

     Below are is a list of various domestic electrical services Valhalla Electricians provide:

    • Landlord certificates
    • Electrical testing/inspections
    • Certificates of Electrical Compliance/Electrical safety certificates
    • Fixing plugs, outlets and switches
    • Lighting installations
    • Repairing/installing fuse boards
    • Installing security and design lighting
    • Fixing distribution boards
    • Fixing earth leakages
    • Fixing and installing circuit breakers
    • Problems with overloading Circuit installations
    • Repairing and installing circuit breakers and boxes
    • Fault finding
    • Home electrical wiring and re-wiring
    • Air-conditioning wiring
    • Cable TV wiring
    • Installing/repairing ceiling fans
    • Fixture installations
    • Installing recessed and track lighting
    • Cabling
    • Service upgrades
    • General maintenance
    • Repairing outlets and switches
    • Fixing and installing security systems
    • Fixing and installing security systems
    • Fixing geysers, pools, spas and poor and spa motors
    • Fixing gate motors
    • Fixing and installing electric fencing
    • 24 hour emergency home electrician

    You can also expect…

    • 24/7 Emergency Service
    • Electricians who respect your time and house
    • 100% satisfaction guaranteed
    • Same day repair guaranteed
    • Highly skilled and trained engineers
    • Fast response
    • High quality service at affordable price
    • Available Weekends and Holidays
    • Friendly Attitudes
    • Up front pricing and clear pricing and transparent
    • We do NOT use sub contractors
    • We are the best electricians in Valhalla
    • We do not have hidden charges


    Service areas
    Centurion
    Company awards
    Best rated Electricians in Centurion
    Address
    Valhalla
    0157 Centurion
    South Africa
    +27-659925618 www.theelectricplumber.co.za
    Reviews

    Pretoria North Electricians 0784049776 Pretoria North Electricians 0784049776
    great service, good price
    about 19 hours ago
    Project date: June 2022
    mandimutsirathandeka
    Good service
    about 20 hours ago
    Project date: May 2022
