Exclusive Jacuzzi &amp; Spa Covers
Pools & Spas in Henley on Klip
    • Manufacturers of South Africa’s best quality Jacuzzi and spa covers. 

    Now with over 45 colours to choose from for both indoor and outdoor Jacuzzi models.

    We manufacture spa covers for all shapes, sizes and models of Jacuzzis and spas.

    We also offer Jacuzzi repairs, servicing and maintenance for all types of spas and hot tubs as well as Jacuzzi solar heating and heat pump systems.

    Delivery available countrywide with a 2 year guarantee on all Jacuzzi covers.

    Contact us today for a free quotation and more info. 

    Services
    Jacuzzi Covers, Spa Covers, and Hot Tub Covers
    Service areas
    Henley on Klip
    Address
    82 Regatta Road,
    1962 Henley on Klip
    South Africa
    +27-163667052 www.exclusivespacovers.co.za
