When we begin our design process, we endeavor to understand the crux of the problem and all the complexities of the design. We look at every aspect of the different elements that informs the design and inevitably through a process of careful consideration to the context, materials & creativity, it develops into a design. Every aspect of the design is carefully thought through and detailed.

We always try to push the limitations as far as we can and draw our own conclusions of where the boundary of any problem is situated.

We believe that the process of developing spaces, products or elements should not be limited to architecture or interior design. It should be evident throughout any element, no matter how small or large. It is about how to conceive an object and how we relate to it that gives it life and shapes our surroundings.

The firm was started a decade ago. Daniella is a professional architect and is mainly involved in the architectural side of the firm. Diane is involved in the interior & furniture design aspect of the firm. Our furniture range is represented by some of the top interior stores in South Africa.

The type of projects that we are currently involved in ranges from residential projects, commercial projects, bespoke furniture & interior design.

We are based in the Southern Peninsula, Cape Town. Our projects are located all over South Africa and we focus on areas but not limited to the Southern Peninsula Cape Town, Northern Suburbs Cape Town, Southern Suburbs Cape Town, Cape Winelands and Somerset West, Helderberg.



















