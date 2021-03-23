Your browser is out-of-date.

Groenkloof Electricians 0659925618
Electricians in Pretoria
Reviews (4)
Services

  • Electrical Repairs
  • Electrical Installaions
  • Electrical Services
  • Geyser Repairs

Projects

    • Emergency Electricians 0659925618, Groenkloof Electricians 0659925618 Groenkloof Electricians 0659925618 Small houses
    Emergency Electricians 0659925618, Groenkloof Electricians 0659925618 Groenkloof Electricians 0659925618 Small houses
    Emergency Electricians 0659925618, Groenkloof Electricians 0659925618 Groenkloof Electricians 0659925618 Small houses
    +2
    Emergency Electricians 0659925618
    Electrician in Groenkloof 0659925618, Groenkloof Electricians 0659925618 Groenkloof Electricians 0659925618 Terrace house
    Electrician in Groenkloof 0659925618, Groenkloof Electricians 0659925618 Groenkloof Electricians 0659925618 Terrace house
    Electrician in Groenkloof 0659925618, Groenkloof Electricians 0659925618 Groenkloof Electricians 0659925618 Terrace house
    +2
    Electrician in Groenkloof 0659925618
    Electrician near me - Groenkloof, Groenkloof Electricians 0659925618 Groenkloof Electricians 0659925618 Single family home
    Electrician near me - Groenkloof, Groenkloof Electricians 0659925618 Groenkloof Electricians 0659925618 Single family home
    Electrician near me - Groenkloof, Groenkloof Electricians 0659925618 Groenkloof Electricians 0659925618 Single family home
    +2
    Electrician near me - Groenkloof

    Groenkloof Electricians, Fast and Reliable Electricians in Groenkloof, offering wide range of electrical services in Groenkloof

    Contact best rated electrician in Groenkloof for Local Groenkloof electrician near you– No call-out fees, Free Quotes.

    Groenkloof Electricians, Our professional residential Groenkloof Electricians can handle all electrical tasks for your home. If you’re looking for domestic electrical installations work or electrical repairs, you can drop us a call at anytime, day or night, 24/7.

    Groenkloof Electricians, We offer a quick response and a competitive quote. Don’t run the risk of fixing the electrical problem yourself – get a professional to help you. We are fully experienced in a wide number of home electrical services. Our services come at a reasonable price too! Don’t be left in the dark. Call us now!

    Our professional Groenkloof Electricians technicians can solve all your problems, whether you have a power failure or earth leakage or need your cable TV wiring. Need your air-conditioning unit fixed? Call us. Got a problem with your fuse boards or looking to install security lighting for your home? Call us now! Our technicians are fully able to provide all kinds of installations. We also do wiring for generators and geysers. Get the job done right and you won’t need to make another call out.

    Below are is a list of various domestic Groenkloof Electricians

     services:

    • Landlord certificates
    • Electrical testing/inspections
    • Certificates of Electrical Compliance/Electrical safety certificates
    • Fixing plugs, outlets and switches
    • Lighting installations
    • Repairing/installing fuse boards
    • Installing security and design lighting
    • Fixing distribution boards
    • Fixing earth leakages
    • Fixing and installing circuit breakers
    • Problems with overloading
    • Circuit installations
    • Repairing and installing circuit breakers and boxes
    • Fault finding
    • Home electrical wiring and re-wiring
    • Air-conditioning wiring
    • Cable TV wiring
    • Installing/repairing ceiling fans
    • Fixture installations
    • Installing recessed and track lighting
    • Cabling
    • Service upgrades
    • General maintenance
    • Repairing outlets and switches
    • Fixing and installing security systems
    • Fixing and installing security systems
    • Fixing geysers, pools, spas and poor and spa motors
    • Fixing gate motors
    • Fixing and installing electric fencing
    • 24 hour emergency home electrician


    Service areas
    Groenkloof and Pretoria
    Company awards
    Best Rated Electricians in Pretoria
    Address
    Wenning Street
    0181 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-659925618 www.theelectricplumber.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    Reviews

    benniehoffman
    thank you for the emergency call out. You guys are the best!!
    about 7 hours ago
    Project date: July 2022
    Edit
    thandokhumalo958
    Excellent service!! An exceptional team with vast knowledge of their respective industry. Keep up the gr8 work guys!!
    about 8 hours ago
    Project date: August 2022
    Edit
    bothathomas43
    Went above and beyond to assist us. Knowledgeable and practical in the way he explained exactly what was needed.
    about 8 hours ago
    Project date: June 2020
    Edit
    Show all 4 reviews
