Certified DSTV Installers Call us for your DSTV and various satellite installations, cctv installations, extra TV points, Dstv over wifi and dstv signal problems.
- Services
- lnb upgrades
- new installations
- dish relocation
- lnb alignment
- dstv re-cabling
- fault finding
- signal correction
- dish replacement
- pvr decoders
- dstv explora
- xtraview setup
- Show all 11 services
- Service areas
- Cape Town
- Address
-
9 Adderley Street, 15th Floor Golden Acre
8000 Cape Town
South Africa
+27-760954499 satelliteking.co.za
Legal disclosure
We are specialists in DSTV Installations, DSTV Repairs, DSTV Relocations, DSTV Upgrades, Wifi over DSTV Ultra, Arial Installations and fixing general decoder related problems. With over 15 years of experience, we guarantee only the best service delivery to our clients. We are DSTV installers in Cape Town, and surrounding areas. we offer services for Schools, Universities, Guest Houses, Hotels, Communes or Apartments. Get in touch with us, for a quote today!