Satellite King
Home Media Design & Installation in Cape Town
Reviews (2)
Projects

    • DSTV Installation Cape Town, Satellite King Satellite King Classic style dining room
    DSTV Installation Cape Town
    How to watch Dstv on many different devices, Satellite King Satellite King Other spaces
    How to watch Dstv on many different devices
    DSTV Installation Western Cape, Satellite King Satellite King Modern living room
    DSTV Installation Western Cape
    Certified DSTV Installers Call us for your DSTV and various satellite installations, cctv installations, extra TV points, Dstv over wifi and dstv signal problems.
    Services
    • lnb upgrades
    • new installations
    • dish relocation
    • lnb alignment
    • dstv re-cabling
    • fault finding
    • signal correction
    • dish replacement
    • pvr decoders
    • dstv explora
    • xtraview setup
    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Address
    9 Adderley Street, 15th Floor Golden Acre
    8000 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-760954499 satelliteking.co.za
    We are specialists in DSTV Installations, DSTV Repairs, DSTV Relocations, DSTV Upgrades, Wifi over DSTV Ultra, Arial Installations and fixing general decoder related problems. With over 15 years of experience, we guarantee only the best service delivery to our clients. We are DSTV installers in Cape Town, and surrounding areas. we offer services for Schools, Universities, Guest Houses, Hotels, Communes or Apartments. Get in touch with us, for a quote today!

    Reviews

    Justine Satellites
    The guys were professional at all times. I will use their services again
    1 day ago
    Project date: January 2021
    Bryne Insta
    Wonderful experiencing using this team, they were on time and the work completed was fantastic. I will definitely recommend this company
    1 day ago
    Project date: April 2020
