A2B Kibbutz
Eco-design in Howick
    • Do you need to belong to people who care and collectively live in sustainable wellbeing on a farmland? We create eco community living in Kwazulu Natal where nature and permaculture and human optimisation is blended. We set up Kibbutz - type of programs that ensures that all can eat off the land as much as possible.

    Services
    • Couple retreats
    • Kibbutz residential programs of human optimisation
    Service areas
    Howick
    Address
    Kwawula Game Estate, Karkloof
    3290 Howick
    South Africa
    +27-826767219 www.a2btransformation.com
