Do you need to belong to people who care and collectively live in sustainable wellbeing on a farmland? We create eco community living in Kwazulu Natal where nature and permaculture and human optimisation is blended. We set up Kibbutz - type of programs that ensures that all can eat off the land as much as possible.
- Services
- Couple retreats
- Kibbutz residential programs of human optimisation
- Service areas
- Howick
- Address
-
Kwawula Game Estate, Karkloof
3290 Howick
South Africa
+27-826767219 www.a2btransformation.com