Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Highveld Electricians 0659925618
Electricians in Centurion
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (2)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • Repairs
  • Electrical
  • Electrical Installations
  • Electrical services
  • Geyser Repairs

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Highveld Electricians - No Call Out Fee, Highveld Electricians 0659925618 Highveld Electricians 0659925618 Flat
    Highveld Electricians - No Call Out Fee, Highveld Electricians 0659925618 Highveld Electricians 0659925618 Flat
    Highveld Electricians - No Call Out Fee, Highveld Electricians 0659925618 Highveld Electricians 0659925618 Flat
    +2
    Highveld Electricians - No Call Out Fee
    Electrician near me - Highveld, Highveld Electricians 0659925618 Highveld Electricians 0659925618 Villas
    Electrician near me - Highveld, Highveld Electricians 0659925618 Highveld Electricians 0659925618 Villas
    Electrician near me - Highveld, Highveld Electricians 0659925618 Highveld Electricians 0659925618 Villas
    +2
    Electrician near me - Highveld
    Electrician in Highveld 0659925618, Highveld Electricians 0659925618 Highveld Electricians 0659925618 Multi-Family house
    Electrician in Highveld 0659925618, Highveld Electricians 0659925618 Highveld Electricians 0659925618 Multi-Family house
    Electrician in Highveld 0659925618, Highveld Electricians 0659925618 Highveld Electricians 0659925618 Multi-Family house
    +2
    Electrician in Highveld 0659925618

    Highveld Electricians your Reliable Mobile Electricians in Highveld offering 24/7 Service. Call best rated electrician in Highveld for a wide range of electrical services in Highveld. Everyone likes a Highveld electrician near me and of course you got your Local Centurion Electrician – No call-out fees. On site repair quotation. Available 24/7. 24 hours a day. Free quotations

    Our team of qualified, accredited and experienced Highveld electricians are on hand at all times to undertake a variety of electrical installations; whatever the size. We offer a quick response and a competitive quote. Don’t run the risk of fixing the electrical problem yourself – get a professional Highveld Electricians to help you. We are fully experienced in a wide number of home electrical services. Our services come at a reasonable price too! Don’t be left in the dark. Call us now!

    In addition to our quality guarantee and reliability, we pride ourselves on taking a friendly and flexible approach to customer service. We fit our work around your needs, not the other way around, and pledge to respond to all calls and queries as soon as they are received.

    Our professional residential Highveld Electricians electricians can handle all electrical tasks for your residential home, commercial buildings and industrial electrical installations at anytime, day or night, 24/7.

    RESIDENTIAL

    Our fully-qualified electricians are experts in residential electrical works and bring a friendly and flexible approach to our domestic customers. We undertake all works in domestic settings and are available for emergency call outs.

    COMMERCIAL

    Our expert electricians pride themselves on providing efficient, reliable service to businesses across Greater Highveld Area. We know the health and safety and building regulations inside and out, ensuring we deliver our services safely, efficiently and within budget, and are always on hand to provide advice and recommendations for ongoing and future works.

    INDUSTRIAL

    Here at Highveld Electricians we have a broad range of experience in industrial electrical works. Whatever your specific needs, we are committed to helping our clients plan and execute their testing, maintenance and installation projects in a professional manner, meeting all health and safety requirements, building regulations and industry standards.

     

    Below are is a list of various domestic electrical services Highveld Electricians provide:

    • Landlord certificates
    • Electrical testing/inspections
    • Certificates of Electrical Compliance/Electrical safety certificates
    • Fixing plugs, outlets and switches
    • Lighting installations
    • Repairing/installing fuse boards
    • Installing security and design lighting
    • Fixing distribution boards
    • Fixing earth leakages
    • Fixing and installing circuit breakers
    • Problems with overloading
    • Circuit installations
    • Repairing and installing circuit breakers and boxes
    • Fault finding
    • Home electrical wiring and re-wiring
    • Air-conditioning wiring
    • Cable TV wiring
    • Installing/repairing ceiling fans
    • Fixture installations
    • Installing recessed and track lighting
    • Cabling
    • Service upgrades
    • General maintenance
    • Repairing outlets and switches
    • Fixing and installing security systems
    • Fixing and installing security systems
    • Fixing geysers, pools, spas and poor and spa motors
    • Fixing gate motors
    • Fixing and installing electric fencing
    • 24 hour emergency home electrician

    You can also expect…

    • 24/7 Emergency Service
    • Electricians who respect your time and house
    • 100% satisfaction guaranteed
    • Same day repair guaranteed
    • Highly skilled and trained engineers
    • Fast response
    • High quality service at affordable price
    • Available Weekends and Holidays
    • Friendly Attitudes
    • Up front pricing and clear pricing and transparent
    • We do NOT use sub contractors
    • We are the best electricians in Highveld
    • We do not have hidden charges


    Service areas
    Highveld Centurion
    Company awards
    Best rated Electricians in Centurion
    Address
    Technopark Highveld
    0157 Centurion
    South Africa
    +27-659925618 www.theelectricplumber.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    Highveld Electricians your Reliable Mobile Electricians in Highveld offering 24/7 Service. Call best rated electrician in Highveld for a wide range of electrical services in Highveld. Everyone likes a Highveld electrician near me and of course you got your Local Centurion Electrician – No call-out fees. On site repair quotation. Available 24/7. 24 hours a day. Free quotations

    Our team of qualified, accredited and experienced Highveld electricians are on hand at all times to undertake a variety of electrical installations; whatever the size. We offer a quick response and a competitive quote. Don’t run the risk of fixing the electrical problem yourself – get a professional Highveld Electricians to help you. We are fully experienced in a wide number of home electrical services. Our services come at a reasonable price too! Don’t be left in the dark. Call us now!

    In addition to our quality guarantee and reliability, we pride ourselves on taking a friendly and flexible approach to customer service. We fit our work around your needs, not the other way around, and pledge to respond to all calls and queries as soon as they are received.

    Our professional residential Highveld Electricians electricians can handle all electrical tasks for your residential home, commercial buildings and industrial electrical installations at anytime, day or night, 24/7.

    RESIDENTIAL

    Our fully-qualified electricians are experts in residential electrical works and bring a friendly and flexible approach to our domestic customers. We undertake all works in domestic settings and are available for emergency call outs.

    COMMERCIAL

    Our expert electricians pride themselves on providing efficient, reliable service to businesses across Greater Highveld Area. We know the health and safety and building regulations inside and out, ensuring we deliver our services safely, efficiently and within budget, and are always on hand to provide advice and recommendations for ongoing and future works.

    INDUSTRIAL

    Here at Highveld Electricians we have a broad range of experience in industrial electrical works. Whatever your specific needs, we are committed to helping our clients plan and execute their testing, maintenance and installation projects in a professional manner, meeting all health and safety requirements, building regulations and industry standards.

     

    Below are is a list of various domestic electrical services Highveld Electricians provide:

    • Landlord certificates
    • Electrical testing/inspections
    • Certificates of Electrical Compliance/Electrical safety certificates
    • Fixing plugs, outlets and switches
    • Lighting installations
    • Repairing/installing fuse boards
    • Installing security and design lighting
    • Fixing distribution boards
    • Fixing earth leakages
    • Fixing and installing circuit breakers
    • Problems with overloading
    • Circuit installations
    • Repairing and installing circuit breakers and boxes
    • Fault finding
    • Home electrical wiring and re-wiring
    • Air-conditioning wiring
    • Cable TV wiring
    • Installing/repairing ceiling fans
    • Fixture installations
    • Installing recessed and track lighting
    • Cabling
    • Service upgrades
    • General maintenance
    • Repairing outlets and switches
    • Fixing and installing security systems
    • Fixing and installing security systems
    • Fixing geysers, pools, spas and poor and spa motors
    • Fixing gate motors
    • Fixing and installing electric fencing
    • 24 hour emergency home electrician

    You can also expect…

    • 24/7 Emergency Service
    • Electricians who respect your time and house
    • 100% satisfaction guaranteed
    • Same day repair guaranteed
    • Highly skilled and trained engineers
    • Fast response
    • High quality service at affordable price
    • Available Weekends and Holidays
    • Friendly Attitudes
    • Up front pricing and clear pricing and transparent
    • We do NOT use sub contractors
    • We are the best electricians in Highveld
    • We do not have hidden charges


    Reviews

    thandokhumalo958
    The service was very professional and the communication excellent. He sent photo’s of all the work he had done!
    1 day ago
    Project date: July 2021
    Edit
    benniehoffman
    Very good quality of work and time management of work, nothing less than great like all the years I know you
    1 day ago
    Project date: August 2022
    Edit
      Add SEO element