Got Junk? Let Us Take Care Of It For You

We remove all kinds of waste like Building Rubble, Household Rubble and Unwanted Rubble. General Junk, Building Waste, Domestic Waste, Household Junk, Rubbish, and Garden Refuse, from your home and business. Our teams clear the waste from your property. Load it up into the truck and take it away. They also sweep up before they leave. All rubbish collected is disposed of in the proper way at the nearest municipal landfill. Randburg Rubble Removals are members of the Institute of Waste Management Southern African (IWMSA). And E-Waste Association Of South Africa (EWASA).



