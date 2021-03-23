Your browser is out-of-date.

Wierda Park Electricians 0784049776
Electricians in Centurion
Reviews (2)
Services

  • Electrical repairs
  • electrical installations
  • geyser repairs
  • tripping power

Projects

    • Electrician In Centurion 0784049776, Wierda Park Electricians 0784049776 Wierda Park Electricians 0784049776 Single family home
    Electrician In Centurion 0784049776, Wierda Park Electricians 0784049776 Wierda Park Electricians 0784049776 Single family home
    Electrician In Centurion 0784049776, Wierda Park Electricians 0784049776 Wierda Park Electricians 0784049776 Single family home
    +2
    Electrician In Centurion 0784049776
    Electrician Near Me 0784049776, Wierda Park Electricians 0784049776 Wierda Park Electricians 0784049776 Balcony
    Electrician Near Me 0784049776, Wierda Park Electricians 0784049776 Wierda Park Electricians 0784049776 Balcony
    Electrician Near Me 0784049776, Wierda Park Electricians 0784049776 Wierda Park Electricians 0784049776 Balcony
    +2
    Electrician Near Me 0784049776
    Centurion Electricians 0659925618, Wierda Park Electricians 0784049776 Wierda Park Electricians 0784049776 Classic style dining room
    Centurion Electricians 0659925618, Wierda Park Electricians 0784049776 Wierda Park Electricians 0784049776 Classic style dining room
    Centurion Electricians 0659925618, Wierda Park Electricians 0784049776 Wierda Park Electricians 0784049776 Classic style dining room
    +2
    Centurion Electricians 0659925618

    Centurion Rooihuiskraal Electricians   (Free Quotes)

     Centurion Electricians, Electrical Services Rooihuiskraal Electricians, Midstream Estate Electricians, The Reeds Electricians, Thatchfield Electricians, Amberfield Electricians, Eldoraigne Electricians, Mnandi Electrician, Monavoni Electricians,  Hennopspark Electricians, Valhalla Electricians, Zwartkop Electricians, Highveld Electrician, Irene Electricians, Pretoria Electrical Contractors, Wierda Park Electricians, Electrical Services Lyttelton etc; We are tradesman specialising in electrical wiring of buildings,stationery machines and related equipment.we install new electrical components and maintain and repair of existing electrical infrastructure.


    Our services are so affordable and much more distinctive as compared to our competitors.we ensure that all our clients receive quality,reliable workmanship and excellent services every time we embark on a project..

    OUR SERVICES INCLUDES:

    1.exterior lighting services and repair

    2.refrigeration mechanic(cold room maintenance)

    3.circuit breaker and fuse box repair

    4.conduit inspection and repair

    5.light switch inspection and repair

    6.industrial and domestic wiring

    7.new electric fencing installation and repair maintenance

    8.electrical garage and gate motors(installation and repair)

    9.camera installation1

    0.installing timers on all electrical appliances e.g geysers

    11.valves and burst pipes

    12.security and flood lights

    13.all power failures

    14.earth leakages

    15. pool motors and any other related electrical worksFor all your electrical,refrigeration and air conditioning services in Pretoria ,Centurion and Midrand 


    Service areas
    centurion
    Company awards
    Best Rated Electricians in Centurion
    Address
    Springbok Street
    0157 Centurion
    South Africa
    +27-784049776 theelectricplumber.co.za/wierdapark
    Legal disclosure

    Reviews

    The Good Electrician 0659925618 The Good Electrician 0659925618
    best in the business reliable and affordable
    about 13 hours ago
    Project date: April 2021
    Pretoria North Electricians 0784049776 Pretoria North Electricians 0784049776
    thanks for the great job you did at my house Mike I will use your services again
    about 13 hours ago
    Project date: June 2022
