We at National Gas Installers Centurion, connect you with qualified gas installers in Centurion.





We have a network of Authorized Gas Specialists that manages domestic and industrial clients in Centurion.





National Gas Installers Centurion - Gas Installation Service in Centurion. National Gas Installers provides a range of gas services such as the supply and installation of gas geysers, gas hobs, gas BBQ Braai and more. We provide a full Gas Compliance Certificate COC. Talk to us today about your installation in Randburg, Sandton, Midrand, Roodepoort, East Rand, Pretoria, Centurion and Johannesburg.





{National Gas Installers Centurion will put you in touch with teams of skilled gas pros who can help get your gas appliances We bring some of the best gas professionals to you at National Gas Installers Centurion. Our agents will install the appliances carefully and will also direct you towards the appropriate usage.





Book estimate for gas installations in Centurion with the one and only National Gas Installers Centurion. Get gas installation and upkeep services from one of our agents who are fully certified and approved by the LP Gas Association of South Africa.









Our Services

Gas is required by residential and industrial clients in many ways. We provide gas installers for anyone who needs in Centurion and its nearby areas. We have a loads of gas similar solutions featuring:

Gas Hob and Gas Stove Installations

We are your go-to Gas Hob and stove installation experts. We know that when it concerns gas, no compromise can be made. Your safety and peace of mind is the main motto of our solution.

If you wish to get the most off of your appliances use branded products and reputable installers.

There are many brands but Rinnai, Kwikot, Ariston, Bosch, Defy, and Fujioh are the most preferred ones.

In regards to size, it is advisable to use what fits your requirements along with your living space. There are many types of gas stoves and gas hob options to choose from and that incorporates induction hobs, ceramic hobs, and gas hobs.

Whether you pick any kind of appliance or installation service, we can assist you.









Gas Geyser Installations





National Gas Installers Centurion provides SABS approved brand distribution and installation solutions.

We work with Dew Hot gas geysers, Kexin gas geysers, and more. If you select gas geysers, you can have limitless hot water. Gas geysers are way more proficient and energy-efficient than electrical geysers.

A proper sized geyser can best serve your demands. Call us and we will help you select the correct geyser for you. We have rich experience in the sector.

Certificates of Compliance-COC

In order to operate a gas appliance, you should have a legitimate certificate of compliance. It is a legal requirement to have this certificate. A certificate of compliance also comes in handy whenever you want to rent/lease or sell a house. It describes to the buyers this home is a safe place and gas systems/appliances are working to the par.

Gas installations solutions by National Gas Installers Centurion are accredited and qualified to serve both domestic and industrial clients. We provide Certificates of Compliance to every client. A certificate of compliance will only be issued after we have examined whether there's any leaks or pressure in your gas appliances.

Our work as a gas installer and professional is recognized and approved by the Official South African Qualification and Certification Committee SAQCC. To prevent risk and experience great solutions, contact us now.





Fireplace Installations

Our solutions also include gas fireplace, electric fireplace, and wood-burning fireplace installations. Gas fireplaces have three categories including vented gas fireplace, direct vent gas fireplace, and vent-free gas fireplace.

Call us now for a swift and efficient fireplace installation service.









FAQ

Why should I hire an authorized gas installer?

A registered gas installer needs to undergo several assessments and analysis levels before it is given this title. After these needs are met, a gas installer will be acknowledged as a registered installer.

You can rely on National Gas Installers Centurion because we are a registered gas installer.

What is the purpose of COC-Certificate of Compliance?

It is an absolute demand if you intend to show an insurer in case of a mishap or leakage. It will be easy to claim the payment from the insurer with this certificate.

Which is the ideal place to keep the gas cylinders - within or outside?

A small gas cylinder is secure to keep inside the home. However, ensure that you keep a heavy gas cylinder that weighs more than 10kgs.





Is it a punishable violation to install a gas cylinder on my own?

It is a violation if a non-registered supplier installs your gas tie-up. You can be greatly fined for it. It is only advised to hire an authorized gas installer. We are registered and accredited gas installers. Our gas specialists are recognized throughout South Africa.









Why Consider Us

More than 5000 consumers in and around Centurion have already received quality services from us.

Here's why you should go with our representatives:

Our reps are experienced

Most of the major manufacturers and dealers are our partners

We provide affordable services

We are fully registered, recognized, and qualified

Support and customer care solutions

Services accessible throughout the week

Get in Touch

Reach out to us in case of any domestic or industrial gas installation. Get in touch with us now to get a quick response to your concerns and queries.