National Gas Installers Strand provides you with on the spot verified gas installers in Strand to Somerset West .





At National Gas Installers Strand, our chain of Licensed Gas Professionals will manage your residential and industrial projects in Strand to Somerset West .





National Gas Installers Strand - Gas Installation Service in Strand to Somerset West . National Gas Installers provides a range of gas services such as the supply and installation of gas geysers, gas hobs, gas BBQ Braai and more. We provide a full Gas Compliance Certificate COC.





Our Services

Gas is needed for residential in addition to industrial purposes. We have a list of various solutions that we offer to accommodate the needs and requirements of anyone who finds themselves needing gas installers in Strand to Somerset West . Some of the services we offer feature:

Gas Hob and Gas Stove Installations

We are the most trusted gas hob and stove installers around you. You absolutely require quality services if you're using gas as a fuel. We guarantee you the best services everytime.

A correct choice of gas supplier, brand, sizes, and options will make certain a proper usage of the appliances.

You can rely on Ariston, Bosch, Defy, Fujioh, Rinnai, and Kwikot.

You should only select the size that is appropriate according to your living space and needs. There are many choices in terms of gas appliances for instance, gas hobs, induction hobs, and ceramic hobs.

No matter what you select, we can assist you with quality solutions.









Gas Geyser Installations





All the National Gas Installers Strand distribute and install SABS authorized gas brands.

Kexin gas geysers and Dew Hot gas geysers are a couple of the brands we team up with. You can have huge quantities of water with gas geysers. Gas geysers are way more efficient and energy-efficient than electrical geysers.

Pick the right size of geyser to ensure that your needs are fulfilled. Your journey throughout the geyser installation will be hassle-free, that's a promise. We have extensive experience in the field.

Issuing of Certificates of Compliance-COC

Every gas appliance owner should have a certificate of compliance. It is a legal must to have this certificate. It will be simpler for you to sell your home if you have this certificate. The buyers will become stress-free that there's no need to put in some more on gas systems.

We at National Gas Installers Strand, are fully accredited and qualified to safe gas installations for both commercial and residential entities. We also give Certificates of Compliance to anyone who requests our solutions. We will also make sure that there is no leakage or pressure before providing you a certificate of compliance.

Our work as a gas installer and specialist is recognized and approved by the Official South African Qualification and Certification Committee SAQCC. To prevent risk and experience great solutions, contact us now.





Fireplace Installations

We provide three kinds of fireplace installation including wood-burning, electric, and gas burning fireplaces. Gas fireplaces have three types - direct vent gas fireplace, vent-free gas fireplace, and vented gas fireplace.

Contact us right now and we will schedule a quick and convenient fireplace installation service.









FAQ

Should I go for a registered gas installer?

In order to verify their skills, gas installers need to pass several examinations. It's only when they meet the requirements and surpass the set points that they can get registered and legally recognized as professional gas installers.

If you are looking for a registered gas installer in your area, then reach out to National Gas Installers Strand.

Why is it required to have a COC-Certificate of Compliance?

It permits us to confirm the appropriate operation of the appliances in an instance of a crash or not. It will be easy to claim the payment from the insurer with this certificate.

Can I keep my gas cylinders/bottles within my house?

The small gas cylinders are normally secure to keep inside the house. However, gas cylinders that weigh 10kgs and above must stay out of the house and connected through pipes.





Is it banned to install gas yourself?

Installation by a non-registered gas provider is an offense. A fine can be levied on you for doing so. It is, therefore, in your best interest to only refer to registered installers. We are registered and accredited gas installers. We team up with identified gas specialists in South Africa.









Why Choose Us

We have assisted over 5000 happy residential and industrial customers in Strand to Somerset West and its neighbouring areas.

Here are some reasons to go with one of our representatives:

Practical experience with years of service

Our teams have partnered with all major brands and dealers

Our solutions have no added charges

We are registered, qualified, and registered

Unlimited support and consumer care

Throughout the year availability

