At National Gas Installers Cape Town we will connect you with the go-to gas installers entrusted by thousands of residential and commercial customers across Cape Town.





National Gas Installers Cape Town has multiple Licensed Gas Professionals that excel in managing residential and commercial projects in Cape Town.





National Gas Installers Cape Town - Gas Installation Service in Cape Town. National Gas Installers provides a range of gas services such as the supply and installation of gas geysers, gas hobs, gas BBQ Braai and more. We provide a full Gas Compliance Certificate COC. Talk to us today about your installation in Randburg, Sandton, Midrand, Roodepoort, East Rand, Pretoria, Centurion and Johannesburg.





Our Services

Gas is needed for residential together with industrial purposes. Our solutions are inclusive of gas installations or any other gas related requirements. Our series of services consists of:

Gas Hob and Gas Stove Installations

We are your go-to Gas Hob and stove installation specialists. As with all items that use gas as their primary source of fuel, you can not compromise on quality services. Our installation solutions will offer you safety and quality in every visit.

A correct choice of gas provider, brand, sizes, and choices will make certain a proper usage of the appliances.

When it pertains to brands, the most popular include Defy, Bosch, Ariston, Fujioh, Kwikot, and Rinnai, among many others.

We advise you to choose a size that meets your requirements and living space demands. There are many choices in terms of gas appliances for instance, gas hobs, induction hobs, and ceramic hobs.

No matter what you pick, we can assist you with quality services.









Gas Geyser Installations





All the National Gas Installers Cape Town distribute and install SABS authorized gas brands.

Kexin gas geysers and Dew Hot gas geysers are some of the brands that we team up with. Gas geysers allow you to have a limitless quantity of hot water. They are a more affordable, reliable, and proficient option, unlike electricity.

You should pick the correct size to serve your needs. Call us if you require the most pleasing experience for geyser installation. Our team is experienced and qualified.

Certificates of Compliance-COC for Professionals

For you to operate a gas appliance, you should have a valid certificate of compliance. It is a mandatory legal requirement. This certificate will also be asked if you wish to sell your home in the future. The buyers will become stress-free that there's no need to spend some more on gas systems.

Our company is accredited and certified with all the necessary certifications to supply seamless gas installations. Even when you speak to us for other solutions, you'll still be provided a Certificate of Compliance. After effectively examining the leaks and pressure, we will provide you a certificate of compliance.

We are authorized as a gas professional by the Official South African Qualification and Certification Committee SAQCC. Call us now and we will look after your safety and protect you from any risk.





Fireplace Installations

You can have access to three kinds of fireplace installation solutions involving gas fireplaces, wood-burning fireplaces, and electric fireplaces. Gas fireplaces have three types - direct vent gas fireplace, vent-free gas fireplace, and vented gas fireplace.

Contact us now and we will offer you the best fireplace services.









FAQ

Why should I hire a licensed gas installer?

A licensed gas installer needs to undergo several assessments and scrutiny levels before it is given this title. Only after these requirements are met, a gas installer will be given its recognition of a registered gas installer.

If you are looking for a registered gas installer in your area, then reach out to National Gas Installers Cape Town.

Do I really need a COC-Certificate of Compliance?

It is an absolute demand if you intend to show an insurer in case of a mishap or leak. An insurer will ask for this certificate before issuing the payment to you.

Where the gas cylinders/bottles should be kept?

The smaller sized gas cylinders are usually carefully used/installed indoors. A gas cylinder that is heavy and weighs more than 10kgs, should be connected with a pipe.





What if I install a gas cylinder on my own?

Installation by a non-registered gas provider is a violation. You can be fined for doing this. You should always think of a registered gas installer. We are registered and approved gas installers. We partner with identified gas specialists in South Africa.









Why Go with Us

5000 residential and commercial clients have already been served in and around Cape Town.

Here are some causes you need to select us:

We have loads of practical experience

We have partnered with prominent gas suppliers and vendors

We offer our services at economical prices

We are registered, authorized, and accredited

Dedicated customer care support

Services available throughout the week

