Pro Gate Motors Alberton





Pro Gate Motors Alberton are skilled in assisting you anytime your gate motor gives troubles or quits working. Our company know gate motors can break sometimes, thus acting on your family's safety and security.





Pro Gate Motors Alberton

Address: Alrode, Alberton, 1451

087 250 3110

Website: https://progatemotorrepairs.co.za/gate-motor-repairs-alberton/

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/ProGateMotorRepairs https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt4JPdcJ6JWV16swsZMPPqQ/about?disable_polymer=1 www.pinterest.com/ProGateMotorRepairs

Pro Gate Motors Alberton - Security system supplier in Alberton. Pro Gate Motor Repairs is a of a team of experts that does emergency gate motor repair work and new installation in Randburg, Sandton, Midrand, Roodepoort, East Rand, Pretoria, Centurion and Johannesburg. We offer swing gate and sliding gate automation.

Member of Local Pros https://www.localpros.co.za/gate-motor-repairs/

Our staffs are around your neighborhood and can repair your gate motor quickly at all. We bring a full variety of spare parts for all the leading products such as Centurion, Gemini, ET and Hansa Gate Motors in both the sliding and swing gate choices. Concerned about how much it will be to deal with your gate motor, or how much time it will take? No need to wonder any further, phone out charges are rather inexpensive and we take pride in generally dealing with a gate motor in less than 1 hour. we install latest new gate motors including service or recondition existing motors. If you need to have your garage door repaired or any other access control, we have you covered. Here we have years of experience in all of these areas.

We take pride in being rapid and inexpensive. Our friendly staff are standing by to assist you, Give us a call today!





Services our company offer:

We we offer a complete selection of services to solve any gate motor trouble you have.





- Garage door repairs and replacements

- Gate Motor Repairs

- Garage door automation installed

- Put in a new gate motor from your manufacturer of choice also including Centurion Gate Motors and Gemini systems.

- Secure your home further with CCTV, electric fences and garage automation

- Oil changes, services and refurbishments

- Specialising in domestic driveway access and complexes

- Both swing and sliding gate choices

- Heavy Duty gate motors for big gates

- Programming existing remotes with gate and existing alarm

- Securing gate motors to make them theft-proof



