Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Pro Gate Motors Alberton
Electricians in Alberton
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • gate motor repair
  • centurion gate motor repairs
  • electric gate opener installers near me
  • gemini gate motor repairs
  • gate motor installers
  • electric gate motor repairs
  • sliding gate motor repair
  • gate motor repairs fourways
  • gate motor repairs near me
  • duraslide gate motor repairs

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Pro Gate Motors Alberton, Pro Gate Motors Alberton Pro Gate Motors Alberton Other spaces
    Pro Gate Motors Alberton, Pro Gate Motors Alberton Pro Gate Motors Alberton Other spaces
    Pro Gate Motors Alberton, Pro Gate Motors Alberton Pro Gate Motors Alberton Other spaces
    +8
    Pro Gate Motors Alberton

    Pro Gate Motors Alberton


    Pro Gate Motors Alberton are skilled in assisting you anytime your gate motor gives troubles or quits working. Our company know gate motors can break sometimes, thus acting on your family's safety and security. 


    Pro Gate Motors Alberton

    Address: Alrode, Alberton, 1451

    087 250 3110

    Website: https://progatemotorrepairs.co.za/gate-motor-repairs-alberton/ 

    Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/ProGateMotorRepairs https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt4JPdcJ6JWV16swsZMPPqQ/about?disable_polymer=1 www.pinterest.com/ProGateMotorRepairs

     , https://www.localpros.co.za/plumbers/

    Pro Gate Motors Alberton - Security system supplier  in Alberton. Pro Gate Motor Repairs is a of a team of experts that does emergency gate motor repair work and new installation in Randburg, Sandton, Midrand, Roodepoort, East Rand, Pretoria, Centurion and Johannesburg. We offer swing gate and sliding gate automation. 

    Member of Local Pros https://www.localpros.co.za/gate-motor-repairs/ 

     

    Our staffs are around your neighborhood and can repair your gate motor quickly at all.  We bring a full variety of spare parts for all the leading products such as Centurion, Gemini, ET and Hansa Gate Motors in both the sliding and swing gate choices. Concerned about how much it will be to deal with your gate motor, or how much time it will take? No need to wonder any further, phone out charges are rather inexpensive and we take pride in generally dealing with a gate motor in less than 1 hour. we install latest new gate motors including service or recondition existing motors. If you need to have your garage door repaired or any other access control, we have you covered. Here we have years of experience in all of these areas.

     

    We take pride in being rapid and inexpensive. Our friendly staff are standing by to assist you, Give us a call today!


    Services our company  offer:

    We we offer a complete selection  of services to solve any gate motor trouble  you have.


    - Garage door repairs and replacements

    - Gate Motor Repairs

    - Garage door automation installed 

    - Put in a new gate motor from your manufacturer  of choice also including  Centurion Gate Motors and Gemini systems.

    - Secure your home further with CCTV, electric fences and garage automation 

    - Oil changes, services and refurbishments

    - Specialising in domestic driveway access and complexes

    - Both swing and sliding gate choices

    - Heavy Duty gate motors for big gates

    - Programming existing remotes with gate and existing alarm

    - Securing gate motors to make them theft-proof 


    Service areas
    Alberton
    Address
    Alrode
    1451 Alberton
    South Africa
    +27-872503110 progatemotorrepairs.co.za/gate-motor-repairs-alberton
      Add SEO element