High-grade aluminium doors and windows

Free quotes and also measurements

Fully Guaranteed to last





Popular aluminium window options include:





Double glazed windows

Triple glazed windows

Sliding windows

Sash windows

Casement windows

Turn tilt windows





Below are the major sort of aluminium doors we provide:





Sliding doors

Pivot doors

Hinge doors

Stack doors









Address: Weltevredenpark, Roodepoort, 1709

Aluminium doors as well as windows are lightweight, cost-efficient, resilient and also practically maintenance-free, making them a great alternative for your office or home.





They have a timeless look and feel and also can be customized according to your specific taste.





We provide SANS 10400 XA accepted aluminium doors and window products as well as serve the whole area.





If you need outstanding high quality windows and doors for your office or home, click on this link for a free quote. It's not as expensive as you assume!





Double Glazed Windows

Double glazed windows include 2 layers of glass with vacuum-sealed air between.





This supplies a protecting as well as sound-proofing effect, which can aid you to be extra energy-efficient and block out unwanted noises.





We provide a wide range of double glazed windows for residential as well as commercial structures.





Sliding Windows

Sliding windows can be conveniently opened as well as closed due to their user-friendly sliding system.





For included safety and security, they can be secured and sealed shut. This has actually the included advantage of helping the inside room to preserve warmth or cool.





Call us for an obligation-free quote for sliding windows.





Sash Windows

The sash window is a gorgeous layout featuring hinges at the sides or at the top. This permits the window to be opened outwards.





Sash windows can be solitary, double or triple glazed and additionally sealed shut to enhance your house's power effectiveness.





We mount aluminium windows throughout .





Casement Windows

Casement windows have a timeless yet modern appearance as well as can shut as well as open like a door for enhanced ventilation.





They enable you plenty of personalization as well as there is a casement style to suit all preferences.





Fascinated in casement windows? We run throughout .





Turn as well as Tilt Windows

Turn and also tilt windows open inwards and also are a great choice if you want to enable lots of ventilation right into your space.





Wish to learn even more about-turn as well as tilt windows?





Aluminium Doors

Need new doors set up for your office or home? Aluminium doors need to absolutely be top on your consideration listing as they are durable, safe and gorgeous.





Sliding Doors

Sliding doors are wonderful area savers in any home.





They additionally permit easy opening and also closing, as well as permit plenty of fresh air inside during the warmer months.





Aluminium sliding doors can be sealed and also closed shut for energy effectiveness during winter and also can be found in a series of stunning styles.





Contact us for a totally free aluminium sliding door quote.





We offer the entire of !

Pivot Doors

Pivot doors have depend upon the sides to conveniently open and close.





With an aluminium frame, a pivot door can improve the look of your property and also there is one for each home's design.





They require practically no maintenance as well as are cost-effective choices.





Fascinated in an aluminium pivot doors for your building? We set up aluminium pivot doors throughout .





Call us for a free price quote.

Stack Doors

Stack doors are ultra-modern, extremely useful and are excellent for your outdoor/indoor room.





Our aluminium stack doors are weather-proof, are easy to close as well as open as well as can be securely locked.





We supply aluminium stack doors in series of styles, glazing sizes and choices as well as set up throughout .





Click for a cost-free estimate! It's not as costly as you believe!





Benefits of Aluminium Windows and also Doors

Considering installing aluminium windows or doors for your office or home?





Below are simply a few of the many advantages:





Durable and also long-lasting. Aluminium is excellent for window frameworks as it is very durable, won't corrosion and also will certainly last you for years.

Able to hold up against extreme climate. Wooden window structures can warp and are sensitive to damp as well as temperature level variations. Aluminium is the opposite and also can endure rain, sun as well as cold quickly.

Elegant and stylish look. Aluminium gives an elegant, stylish and minimalist aim to your residence as well as can assist boost its value.

Energy-efficient. Selecting a double glazed aluminium window or door option implies that your building can be energy-efficient.

Aluminium doors and windows can be personalized. Aluminium frameworks are incredibly flexible as well as enable you to pick the most effective sizes and shape for your home.

Low upkeep. Aluminium is incredibly easy to preserve. It doesn't require to be dealt with and you can just leave it after setup.

Easy to clean. Cleaning aluminium is extremely easy: simply dirt or wipe it down every couple of months.









