# 1 Leak Detection Alberton - Find Leaks Very Same Hour - House, Swimming Pool, Complexes

Call Us To Reduce High Water Bills. We Locate & Repair All Leaks. Experts In Leak Detection for Homes, Pools, Complexes. Same-day in all locations around Alberton.

Residential Leak Detection

- We will find a leak no matter where it is- in your walls, under your driveways

Commercial & Industrial Leak Detection

- Our teams are experienced in all kinds of leak detection and repair work no matter how huge or little.

Flats and Complexes

- Leak detection and repair work as well as Water tracking & informing in your flat or complex

Our leak detection teams are qualified plumbing professionals all set to help you with finding and fixing any water leaks in your home or operate in Alberton and its surrounds. We concentrate on identifying the leak no matter how huge or little and then providing you with the best solution to repair the leak.

You can be ensured that all our teams are trained leak detection professionals utilizing the most efficient devices available.

Our Leak Detection Services

We can find and fix your water leak no matter the size, we provide the following services in Alberton

- Commercial Leak Detection

- Water Loss Control

- Pipeline Tracing

- Leak Alerts/ Data Logging

- Residential Leak Detection





Household Leak Detection

Believe a water leak in your house? Shut off all running water in and outside your home, your next stop will be the water metre. If the dial on the metre is still moving it suggests there is still a circulation of water which means your home could have a leak.

Call today for a quick reaction and repair work of your household water leaks. Our teams remain in and around Alberton and can assist in finding and fixing your leak efficiently and expertly.

Commercial and Industrial

Our groups not just specialize in household leaks but also industrial and industrial leak detection. We are able to identify any kind of leak in malls, hotels, warehouses, factories, workshops, office buildings and much more. Our equipment and group of experts are ready around Alberton to locate and fix your business or industrial leak.

Flats and Complexes

We focus on finding leaks in flats and complexes, no matter how big or small. We have experience working with body corporates and are able to save you thousands of rands in water bills. Discovering a leak in a complex might be challenging for some however our team of specialists are well geared up to discover and fix your complex's leak in no time.

Swimming Pool Leak Detection

It can be tricky recognizing whether you have a leak in your pool or whether the loss of water is because of evaporation. Evaporation does trigger your pool to lose water, the amount will vary depending upon the season and climate you are residing in but if you are finding yourself filling your swimming pool every week there may be a possible leak.

There are signs to look out for when suspecting a swimming pool leak:

The ground is wet in locations around the swimming pool

The pool has cracks or holes

The swimming pool paving is starting to lift or sink

Air bubbles at the inlet





The Bucket Test

In order to be sure of a leak in your pool, you can carry out the container test.

Your swimming pool will need to be at a regular water level, fill a 20 litre container with swimming pool water 100mm from the top.

Put the container on the 1st step of your pool, ensure a 3rd of the pail is under water

Mark the water level inside the pail and mark the swimming pool water on the outside of the pail

Leave the pail for a day and after that compare the two water levels. If the pool water level is lower than the container's water level the opportunities you have a leak are high. If both levels are the same you have no leak however evaporation has occurred.

Our team of experts can determine and fix your leaking pool in no time at all, conserving you time and money. Stop the wastage, call us now!













FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTION

How to determine whether I have a water leak?

There are a few signs to look for when thinking a water leak, these consist of:

- Your water bill has increased drastically without factor

- Moisture or damp on your walls, floors or driveways

- Your pipelines or taps are making a hissing sound

- Your water meter does not stop running, even when all taps are closed

- Low water pressure

What is included during a call out?

Throughout a leak detection call out, our groups will travel to the website of the leak, assess the problem, use our specialised equipment to recognize where the leak is and fix the leak. The site see price will exclude the repair which will be estimated for independently.

What Leak Detection Equipment do we use?

In order to locate the water leak accurately, we utilize a range of quality acoustic and gas leak detection equipment, this includes leak correlators, circulation logging and thermal imaging cams.

CCTV Cameras These electronic cameras are used to check the condition of the stormwater and drainage systems.

Thermal Imaging Thermal cams have the ability to see 30mm to 40mm into walls and can trace hot water lines.

Information Logging Enables us to keep an eye on and measure your water loss, day-to-day reports can be produced with intake readings to identify early leaks.

Pipeline Location Pipe place is used when locating pipes on the outside of the building which are galvanized.

Sonde To discover where the break or block in your system is. Sonde is likewise utilized to track the drainage and stormwater systems and how they are running.

Ultrasound assists in finding leaks by identifying loud locations on piping systems.

High-Pressure Jetting High pressure jetting is utilized by our group to clear obstructions.

Gas Location Our teams utilize gas area devices in addition to ultrasound when clients have actually discovered an increase in their water expense. This method is very accurate in finding leaks.

Will Insurance Cover my Leak?

Most insurance companies do cover water leak repair work. The owner of the insurance policy will need to follow up with the insurance provider to make certain whether their leak will be covered and what the terms and conditions are.