For your peace of mind choose a locksmith of the highest standards like GP Locksmiths Pretoria East to secure your property so that the people that matter most to you are safe.

Here at GP Locksmiths Pretoria East, we have been put to the test, we have had stringent inspections by Locksmith Association of South Africa (LASA) and met the criteria.

A secure property enables you to have peace of mind, at GP Locksmiths Pretoria East we understand you want the best! We are a member of the locksmith association of South Africa and are registered with the Private security industry PSIRA. When it comes to securing your property and the people most important to you, it's important to choose a locksmith of the highest standards.









Address: Faerie Glen - Pretoria East, Pretoria East, 0081

087 250 0193

Website: https://gplocksmiths.co.za/pretoria-east/

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/gplocksmith https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNAaSxxrCnx6rsl5Xr-gNLw https://www.pinterest.com/gplocksmiths/

Why choose a locksmith who is registered? The PSIRA regulates the locksmithing industry and defines a “locksmith” as a person who, for the benefit of another person, engages in any activity or business which is related to the opening, closing or engaging of locking mechanisms of any nature, by means of a specialised device. By law, every single locksmith and business needs to be registered with PSIRA (www.psira.co.za) Failure to comply is a criminal offence and the current penalty is R1,000 000.00 for non- compliance.









Roadside Mobile Locksmith Services









You have locked your keys in your car?





Mobile locksmiths in your area ready to help you 24/7.





All you need to do is pick up the phone and give us a call and our experienced technicians will be there.





With an average response time of fewer than 30 minutes, we’re one of the fastest locksmiths Pretoria East has available. We pride ourselves on fixing your problems quickly and with the minimum of disruption.

Our technicians are trained to work with all types of emergencies, including break-ins, broken keys, jammed locks, lost or stolen keys.



