# 1 Leak Detection Centurion - Discover Leaks Same Hour - House, Swimming Pool, Complexes

Specialists In Leak Detection for Homes, Pools, Complexes. Same-day in all locations around Centurion.

Residential Leak Detection

- We will identify a leak no matter where it is- in your walls, under your driveways

Commercial & Industrial Leak Detection

- Our teams are experienced in all types of leak detection and repair work no matter how big or small.

Flats and Complexes

- Leak detection and repairs along with Water monitoring & alerting in your flat or complex

Leak Detection Pros Centurion - Plumber in Centurion.

Our leak detection groups are certified plumbings all set to help you with finding and repairing any water leaks at home or operate in Centurion and its surrounds. We specialize in detecting the leak no matter how big or small and after that offering you with the very best service to fix the leak.

You can be guaranteed that all our teams are trained leak detection specialists utilizing the most reliable devices offered.

Household Leak Detection

Think a water leak in your house? Switch off all running water in and outside your home, your next stop will be the water metre. If the dial on the metre is still moving it means there is still a circulation of water which means your home might have a leak.

Call today for a fast action and repair of your household water leaks. Our teams are in and around Centurion and can help in finding and fixing your leak efficiently and expertly.

Industrial and Industrial

Our teams not just specialize in household leaks however also industrial and commercial leak detection. We have the ability to find any type of leak in shopping centers, hotels, warehouses, factories, workshops, office complex and much more. Our devices and team of experts are ready in and around Centurion to locate and repair your commercial or industrial leak.

Flats and Complexes

We specialize in discovering leaks in flats and complexes, no matter how huge or small. We have experience working with body corporates and have the ability to save you countless rands in water costs. Discovering a leak in a complex may be challenging for some however our group of experts are well equipped to discover and repair your complex's leak in no time.

Pool Leak Detection

It can be tricky recognizing whether you have a leak in your pool or whether the loss of water is due to evaporation. Evaporation does cause your swimming pool to lose water, the amount will vary depending upon the season and climate you are living in however if you are finding yourself filling your swimming pool weekly there might be a potential leak.

There are indications to watch out for when believing a pool leak:

The ground is wet in areas around the pool

The swimming pool has cracks or holes

The swimming pool paving is starting to raise or sink

Air bubbles at the inlet





The Bucket Test

In order to be sure of a leak in your swimming pool, you can carry out the bucket test.

Your swimming pool will require to be at a typical water level, fill a 20 litre container with swimming pool water 100mm from the top.

Put the container on the 1st step of your pool, make certain a 3rd of the pail is under water

Mark the water level inside the bucket and mark the pool water on the outside of the pail

Leave the bucket for a day and then compare the two water levels. If the swimming pool water level is lower than the container's water level the opportunities you have a leak are high. If both levels are the same you have no leak but evaporation has taken place.

Our group of professionals can determine and repair your leaking swimming pool in no time at all, conserving you money and time. Stop the waste, call us now!













FAQ

How to determine whether I have a water leak?

There are a couple of signs to search for when believing a water leak, these include:

- Your water expense has increased significantly without factor

- Moisture or damp on your walls, floors or driveways

- Your pipes or taps are making a hissing noise

- Your water meter does not stop running, even when all taps are closed

- Low water pressure

What is consisted of during a call out?

Throughout a leak detection call out, our teams will travel to the website of the leak, evaluate the issue, use our specialised devices to determine where the leak is and fix the leak. The site go to rate will leave out the repair which will be quoted for independently.

What Leak Detection Equipment do we utilize?

In order to find the water leak precisely, we utilize a variety of quality acoustic and gas leak detection devices, this consists of leak correlators, circulation logging and thermal imaging electronic cameras.

CCTV Cameras These cams are utilized to check the condition of the stormwater and drain systems.

Thermal Imaging Thermal electronic cameras have the ability to see 30mm to 40mm into walls and can trace hot water lines.

Information Logging Enables us to keep an eye on and determine your water loss, daily reports can be created with intake readings to discover early leaks.

Pipe Location Pipe place is utilized when locating pipes on the outside of the structure which are galvanized.

Sonde To spot where the break or block in your system is. Sonde is likewise used to track the drain and stormwater systems and how they are running.

Ultrasound helps in locating leaks by determining loud locations on piping systems.

High-Pressure Jetting High pressure jetting is used by our team to clear obstructions.

Gas Location Our groups use gas place devices in addition to ultrasound when clients have observed an increase in their water expense. This method is very accurate in discovering leaks.

Will Insurance Cover my Leak?

The majority of insurer do cover water leak repairs. The owner of the insurance coverage will require to follow up with the insurance company to make sure whether their leak will be covered and what the conditions are.