CCTV Pros Somerset West

CCTV cameras not only give an extra layer of security to your property, but are also a good defense against crime.





CCTV Pros Somerset West

Address: Heldervue, Strand to Somerset West , 7130

087 250 2889

Website: https://www.cctvpros.co.za/cctv-somerset-west-to-strand/

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/CCTV-Pros-101813881901624

,

CCTV Pros Somerset West - Closed circuit television in Strand to Somerset West . Add CCTV to your home or office in full HD. View remotely from your phone or on your TV. Free Quotes and security audits at your property.

Crime can be minimised when you can see what is happening on your property. Going away and need to keep an eye on your property? CCTV gives you the ability to monitor your home or business from anywhere.

Observing your property on high resolution will keep you one step ahead of potential criminals.

CCTV Installers Strand to Somerset West

A CCTV installer will give a range of security camera system options in various settings:





- Top-level access environments

- Residential properties

- Workplaces

- Retail sites

- Site projects

- Storage facilities













Most CCTV installation companies in Strand to Somerset West will quote you on purchasing or renting a CCTV system.





Renting CCTV equipment is hassle free, it only entails paying a monthly fee.

Why put in CCTV security cameras for your home or office?

Crime in South Africa is a burden for everyone, having CCTV security cameras on your property will give you an additional layer of security. CCTV security cameras will provide you comfort, knowing your home and office are guarded.





CCTV systems not only discourage possible crooks but also motivate employees to work effectively and provide guests with a sense of safety.





Cameras are an excellent deterrent for criminals coming into your building.





Security camera choices(360, HD, Night Vision)

Your CCTV system is only effective if your equipment is up to standard. Determining which cameras to install will be decided by closely reviewing your security needs.





HD(High Definition) cameras

HD (high definition) CCTV cameras make it effortless to identify suspects and activities out of the ordinary. Criminal investigators will be able to make out small details and numbers due to the HD cameras top quality, crisp clear images.





60 Degree CCTV cameras

60 degree cameras can identify movement in an area up to 4 metres and are recommended for little spaces, like courtyards.









Analogue CCTV surveillance cameras

If you require a simple CCTV camera that can supervise your home or office, an analogue camera is excellent. The Analogue is a basic camera and therefore will not be able to pick up little details but will allow you to supervise general activities.





360 Degree CCTV cameras

Rain and fog don't have an effect on these camera images, they are still of high quality irrespective of the weather. You get a 360 degree view of the area and everything around the camera is caught.





Night vision surveillance cameras

A large number of people need to be able to look at their CCTV cameras during the night, this can be challenging in the dark. The Night Vision cameras use infrared lights to capture crystal clear and crisp images irrespective of how dark.









Wireless vs Wired Options

Before deciding on a CCTV unit, decide what will suit you better, a wired or wireless system.

Both systems have benefits and drawbacks so it will ultimately depend on your security needs.





Wired CCTV Units

Wired CCTV systems require cables for power, internet connection and video transmission, the wired unit is best for larger properties.





Advantages and disadvantages to Wired CCTV systems





- Dependable

- Installing time may be long

- Appropriate to large properties needing a lot of cameras

- Able to link numerous cameras whenever required

- Impacted by power outages

- Lacks flexibility





Wireless CCTV Camera System Options

A wireless system is used to transmit your security footage which is saved on the cloud. They are connected to your WiFi network but still need to be connected with a cord to the power source.





Advantages and disadvantages to Wireless CCTV systems





- Setup time is quick

- Incredibly flexible and ideal for tenants

- Impacted by interference, giving blurry images

- Needs a powerful wireless signal

- Like wired systems, they're impacted by power failures

- Work only on a small area













CCTV Installations Process

Overview of the CCTV installation process:





Assessment and estimate of CCTV camera system





A security camera expert will make an appointment with you to visit and assess your space. They will then make a recommendation on the most ideal kind of CCTV system for your needs. An obligation- free price quote will be provided to you and work can start as soon as you have accepted and provided the go- ahead.





Mounting CCTV camera systems

The first step in the installation process would be the mounting of the security cameras in important locations on your property.





Wire and cable installation procedure

Once the camera installation has taken place, the technician will place and connect the wires and cables.





Connection and testing

Your CCTV unit should now be up and running and will just need linking and testing by the contractor.





Final handover

The system will now be handed to you by the expert, you will be shown how the unit works and how to use it effectively. The last handover will be done once you are satisfied with the installation and have signed it off.





Number one CCTV camera brands in South Africa

The following are the best CCTV brands in South Africa:





- Samsung

- Avigilon

- Axis

- Sunell

- Dahua

- Hikvision









Selecting the best CCTV cameras for your security needs

CCTV Camera Systems for Domestic Properties





A CCTV camera unit for a residential property will need to require some thought on where the cameras will be positioned. An Analogue camera will operate best for monitoring your gate or driveway.





If you are on a budget plan, analogue cameras are normally more low-cost.

The 60 degree camera is best if you are looking to keep an eye on a very small place or activity in a particular area.

The 360 degree camera is best if you are looking to view a whole area because with this camera you are able to view to the left and right too.





Industrial





Industrial CCTV units are commonly a lot more complex than residential ones. Determining small details or facial features will not be a problem with the commercial CCTV camera system units.

If you would like your camera system to monitor at night as well, you will need a night vision camera system.





Choosing the best CCTV Company for you





Before opting for a CCTV service provider, you should decide if you want to rent or purchase a CCTV unit. Some companies give you the choice of buying or hiring a CCTV system, others don't have both of these options available.

If a warranty and after sales service is vital to you, make sure that the service provider offers this.





Have a careful look at what is included in your CCTV camera unit installation, do they provide uninterrupted power supplies, cables and connectors?

You will be able to obtain reliable suggestions from the CCTV provider during the site visit, these suggestions will be made with your security needs and premises design in mind.

Ensure you feel comfortable with the CCTV provider you have chosen to install your CCTV camera system.





Frequently Asked Questions

Would I be able to install my own CCTV system?





Yes, you would be able to install your own CCTV system but it would take a lot longer compared to a professional installer. You may have trouble mounting the cameras and linking the cables properly.





Mounting the cameras in the wrong locations will mean that they are incapable to observe the whole area. CCTV companies only take 1 day to set up the entire system in a professional way and the costs are surprisingly cost effective.









Q - The cost of a CCTV unit?

A - This will be reliant on the system you decide on and whether you opt for to rent or buy the unit.





Q - Can CCTV cameras stop crime?





A - CCTV camera units prevent a great deal of crime, as criminals do not wish to be captured on camera. Criminals are discouraged by the cameras as they would prefer to commit a crime on a premises without CCTV cameras watching them. Every home and company should have CCTV camera units adding an extra layer of security and protection.





Q - Why should I have a CCTV system in my office if I already have very good security?





A - Do not think your security personnels are keeping tabs on everything 24 HOURS A DAY. CCTV is able to monitor guests as well as team members ALL THE TIME. CCTV in your business will urge employees to work productively.





Q - Does setting up a CCTV camera security system take very long?

A - Installation time can vary according to the size of the premises, installations are usually completed within a few hours.





Q- Will a CCTV camera unit add market value to my house?

A - CCTV camera units add worth to any home, they make loved ones feel safe and secure.




