-Tree felling, tree trimming and stump removal

- Secure, skilled and economical

- Cost-free evaluations and quotes

- Tree pruning

- Stump removal

- Speciality tree felling services

- Tree cutting

- Palm tree care













Tree Felling Pros Vanderbijlpark to Vereeniging

Address: Vaal Triangle - Vanderbijlpark - Vereeniging, Vereeniging, 1930

087 250 0335

Website: https://www.treefellingpros.co.za/tree-felling-vanderbijlpark-vereeniging/

Tree Felling Pros Vanderbijlpark to Vereeniging - Tree Services in Vaal Triangle - Vanderbijlpark - Vereeniging. Your local tree services professional. Tree removal, stump removal and tree trimming and pruning. Fully insured your safety guaranteed. Has a tree fallen over or caused damage? We offer 24-hour emergency tree removal. We Remove all leftover vegetation and rubble. No Tree Too Big or Too Hard to Reach.

Getting rid of large trees from your property can be unsafe, rather leave it to the professionals.





Tree Felling

We use the correct tools and techniques to clear away the tree from your property.









- Fully insured

- Get rid of all unwanted vegetation and rubble

- Take safety and security extremely seriously

- Offer 24-hour tree felling services for emergencies









Attention will also be paid to the surrounding area so no damage occurs to fences, walls, cables, etc.





Here at Tree Felling Pros Vanderbijlpark to Vereeniging we take every precaution to make sure no damage occurs to cables, walls or fences when taking out a tree.





Tree Trimming and Pruning

Are overgrown and high trees destroying the look of your property? Do not trim them on your own, and risk personal injury to yourself or unnecessary damage to your property, leave it to us, the professional tree fellers.





Our professional tree felling company can easily trim or prune your trees on your property without causing damage to:





- Neighbouring properties

- Nearby cables or wires

- Walls and fences









Pruning often would preserve the tree.





No tree felling job is too great for us!

We will skillfully cut or trim your trees, we also cut or trim trees close to cables or a glass roof.





Professional tree fellers use high-tech equipment and technical techniques to ensure that your tree is cut down or removed safely and doesn't cause damage.





Get our specialist tree fellers to take away your invasive and alien trees that have grown too big.





Caring for your Palm Trees

Your palm tree can look good again after our professional team has trimmed it.





Does your palm tree appear to be unkempt and dangerous due to big leaves dropping? We can take care of that.

Keeping your palm trees safe and cleaned up will make you feel more relaxed and safe on your property.





Stump Removal

Stump removal is necessary to keep your property neat and tidy.





Let us remove your tree stump today as we have the appropriate manpower and tools to take away any stump safely and efficiently.





Our professional tree felling team can assist with the following:





- Grinding down of the tree stump with special equipment

- Total removal of the tree stump, including roots

- Extraction of all leftover vegetation and wood chips









Stump removal can also be included in tree removal services: just ask your tree felling company to include this!





FAQ





Why should I not cut down my tree by myself?

There is a risk of you getting hurt or causing damage to your property.





How long does it take to cut down a tree?

Based on the overall size of the tree and whether you want the stump removed it may take up to 2 to 6 hours.

Rubble will be removed once we have chopped down the tree and your property will be left immaculate.





Should I be Cutting Branches off my tree?

It will be fine to trim your own branches.





Nevertheless, if the tree is quite tall or is close to your house or near cables, you run the risk of causing damage or getting electrocuted.

In this instance we would suggest you hire our professional tree fellers.





Reasons I shouldn't Clear Away my own Tree Stump?

You need to take into account the overall size of the tree. If the tree is massive it will have deep roots.

These are very difficult to remove. We are the absolute best at this as We understand how to handle the circular power tool.





Will I require consent to Cut down my Tree?

It depends, generally, if it is on your property, it ought to be fine. When you intend to cut down a tree first check out how close the tree is to your neighbours property.





However, if the tree is on your verge (and belongs to the municipality), you will need to have permission.





What is the best time of year for tree felling?

The best time of year to have your tree trimmed is in late winter or early spring when new leaves have not yet formed.

This will mean your tree is dormant and will make it much lighter and therefore easier to remove.





How to know if my tree is healthy

When a tree is healthy and doing well the branches will be full and healthy-looking.

If the tree appears to be dilapidated with broken dead branches and weak bark this is not a good sign of a healthy tree.





If the bark peels off the tree your tree is not healthy at all.

Contact a tree feller on this platform to schedule an evaluation for your tree.





What if my tree is small: certainly I can cut it down myself?

Cutting the tree down by yourself is a choice.

However, the problem comes in when you do not know which way the tree will fall.





You do not want any damage or injury to yourself or property let the experts chop down your tree as they know which way the tree must fall.