Ablaze Pool Repair Company
Pools & Spas in Johannesburg south
    The Professionals In The Pool Industry


    Ablaze Pool Repair Company is a pool repair company founded in 2012,

    serving Johannesburg residents with nothing but excellence for over 9+

    years, we are committed to best practices and professional integrity to

    ensure we deliver quality.




    We have deep experience in swimming pool electrical works, building construction, pool care and maintenance, on time and budget.

    Services
    • Swimming pool repairs
    • Swimming pool renovation
    • Swimming pool maintenance
    • Swimming pool equipment repair
    • Swimming pool pump repair
    • Sand changes
    • Swimming pool acid wash
    • Pool lights/electrical services
    • Swimming pool relining and mosaics
    • Pump installation
    • Pool timer installation and setting
    • New built swimming pool
    Service areas
    Johannesburg south
    Address
    145 kennedy street
    2190 Johannesburg south
    South Africa
    +27-839411239 ablaze-pool-repair-company.business.site
