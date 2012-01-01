The Professionals In The Pool Industry
Ablaze Pool Repair Company is a pool repair company founded in 2012,
serving Johannesburg residents with nothing but excellence for over 9+
years, we are committed to best practices and professional integrity to
ensure we deliver quality.
We have deep experience in swimming pool electrical works, building construction, pool care and maintenance, on time and budget.
- Services
- Swimming pool repairs
- Swimming pool renovation
- Swimming pool maintenance
- Swimming pool equipment repair
- Swimming pool pump repair
- Sand changes
- Swimming pool acid wash
- Pool lights/electrical services
- Swimming pool relining and mosaics
- Pump installation
- Pool timer installation and setting
- New built swimming pool
- Service areas
- Johannesburg south
- Address
145 kennedy street
2190 Johannesburg south
South Africa
+27-839411239 ablaze-pool-repair-company.business.site