We are registered with PSIRA, a private security industry and we are members of the locksmith association of South Africa.

GP Locksmiths has had thorough inspections and have met the strict qualification criteria set by the (LASA) Locksmith Association of South Africa

Why choose a locksmith who is registered? The PSIRA regulates the locksmithing industry and defines a “locksmith” as a person who, for the benefit of another person, engages in any activity or business which is related to the opening, closing or engaging of locking mechanisms of any nature, by means of a specialised device. By law, every single locksmith and business needs to be registered with PSIRA (www.psira.co.za) Failure to comply is a criminal offence and the current penalty is R1,000 000.00 for non- compliance.









Roadside Mobile Locksmith Services









Locked your keys in your car?

No need to panic, here at GP Locksmiths we have a mobile locksmith on call 24 hours a day, no matter when you call or where you are he will be of assistance to you in less than 30 minutes. We pride ourselves in being one of the fastest locksmiths in . We will fix your problems quickly and with minimum disruption. Our teams are trained to deal with various emergencies, some of these being: jammed locks, break – ins, lost or stolen keys and broken keys.



