CCTV cameras are a good deterrent against opportunistic criminals looking to get into your property.





CCTV Pros Bellville to Durbanville - Closed circuit television in Bellville Durbanville Brackenfell. Add CCTV to your home or office in full HD. View remotely from your phone or on your TV.

Knowing what is happening on your property is important in keeping your property protected against potential criminals. Going away and need to keep an eye on your property? CCTV gives you the ability to monitor your home or business from anywhere.

Viewing your property on high resolution will keep you one step ahead of potential criminals.

CCTV camera Installers Bellville Durbanville Brackenfell

A CCTV installer will give a variety of security camera system options in several settings:





- Retail sites

- Top-level access environments

- Business offices

- Homes

- Warehouses

- Site jobs





A good CCTV installation company in Bellville Durbanville Brackenfell will quote you on one of two options, hiring a CCTV system or buying one.





Hiring CCTV equipment is trouble free, it only entails paying a monthly fee.

The reason you should install CCTV cameras!

Crime in South Africa is something we have to deal with on a regular basis, the more defense you have on your property the less likely you will be affected. CCTV cameras offer an outstanding deterrent to possible criminals entering into your office or home.





CCTV systems leave customers in addition to staff members feeling safe on your property, the cameras will also encourage staff members to be on their very best behaviour at all times.





When offenders know that they are on camera, they will want to go someplace else to commit their crime.





Security camera types(360, HD, Night Vision)

In order for your CCTV security systems to be effective, your equipment needs to be of top quality. Take into account your security needs prior to choosing a CCTV camera system.





HD CCTV cameras

HD (high definition) CCTV cameras will make it possible for you to quickly detect suspects by giving you reliable image resolution. HD CCTV provides criminal investigators with a crystal clear image resolution to make out small details as well as numbers important for a conviction.





60 Degree CCTV cameras

60 degree cameras can determine movement in an area up to 4 metres and are most suitable for smaller spaces, like courtyards.









Analogue surveillance cameras

Observing your property or office space has never been easier with the Analogue camera unit. Because of the lowered resolution images you will not have the capacity to pick up small details but you will be able to keep track of general activity.





360 Degree CCTV cameras

Despite the weather the 360 Degree camera will supply you with exceptional quality images. The 360 Degree camera gives you a complete 360 view of the area being observed as well as everything around the camera.





Night vision CCTV video cameras

A large number of people wish to be able to check their CCTV cameras in the evening, this can be challenging in the dark. The Night Vision cameras use infrared lights to capture clear and crisp images despite how dark.









Wired vs Wireless Options

Once you have determined whether you would like a wired or wireless CCTV unit, you can decide on which CCTV system you would like.

There are benefits and drawbacks to everything and CCTV units are no exception, you will need to choose based on what your security needs are.





Wired CCTV Units

Wired CCTV systems are best suited to large properties and require wires for the video transmission, power and internet connection.





Advantages and disadvantages to Wired CCTV systems





- Dependable

- Installing time may be time-consuming

- Appropriate to bigger properties requiring many cameras

- Able to link several cameras whenever required

- Impacted by power interruptions

- Does not have flexibility





Wireless Options

A fully wireless system which works by sending security footage stored on the cloud. A wireless CCTV system requires a Wi-fi network as well as a source of power to connect to.





Pros and Cons to Wireless CCTV systems





- Setup time is fast

- Very flexible and great for renters

- Affected by interference, giving blurry images

- Requires a solid wireless signal

- Like wired systems, they're impacted by power failures

- Work only on a small area













CCTV Installations Process

Overview of the CCTV installation process:





Assessment and quotation of CCTV camera unit





Your local CCTV surveillance camera company will visit your premises and evaluate your space. A recommendation will then be made on which CCTV system will best suit your security needs. Work will commence as soon as you have agreed to the obligation- free quotation and provided the go- ahead.





Mounting of CCTV cameras

The professional will start off by mounting cameras in main locations.





Wire and cable setup procedure

Once the cameras have been installed, the wires and cables will be seamlessly positioned and attached.





Connection and test of the CCTV unit

Your CCTV camera security unit should now be working and your CCTV contractor will connect all the parts and test to ensure that everything is functioning.





Last handover procedure

And for the very last part of the installation the specialist will clarify to you how your CCTV unit works and how to use it. The last handover will be completed once you have had a look at the installation, approved it and signed it off.





Finest CCTV camera brands in South Africa

South Africa's leading CCTV brand names:





- Hikvision

- Avigilon

- Samsung

- Dahua

- Axis

- Sunell









Selecting the right CCTV cameras for your security needs

Domestic





If you need to have a domestic CCTV camera system, you should consider where you want your cameras. If you are needing to monitor an area like your door or gate, an Analogue camera will be ideal.





Need a camera to monitor your gate and driveway but don't have a big budget?The Analogue camera is ideal.

A 60 degree camera is great for small-sized spaces and for tracking activity in a particular area.

The 360 degree camera is perfect if you are looking to view a full area because with this camera you are able to view to the left and right too.





Industrial





Industrial CCTV units do happen to be slightly a lot more complicated in comparison to residential ones. Determining tiny details or facial features will not be a problem with the industrial CCTV camera system systems.

If you would like your camera to monitor at night as well, you will need a night vision camera.





Selecting a CCTV Company





Determining whether to buy or rent a CCTV unit should be determined before deciding on a provider. Some providers offer both of these options, while others only offer one.

If a warranty and after sales service is essential to you, make sure that the company offers this.





Have a thorough look at what is provided in your CCTV camera unit installation, do they provide uninterrupted power supplies, cables and connectors?

The CCTV provider should also be able to make reliable suggestions for your CCTV camera needs, considering the layout of your premises.

Finally, you should feel comfortable with the CCTV service provider- so, trust your gut instinct!





Frequently Asked Questions

Could I install my own CCTV security camera system?





Yes, you can but it will take much longer than a specialist would take. You may find it challenging to mount the cameras and connect the cables.





You may not place the cameras in the right area and therefore will not get the whole area you intended. Professional CCTV companies will perform the installation process in 1 day and the costs are inexpensive.









Q - How much does it cost for a CCTV security unit?

A - Depending on the form of unit you select and whether you hire or buy, the price can differ.





Q - Do CCTV cameras help prevent crime?





A - CCTV camera units defend against a great deal of crime, as criminals do not like to be caught on camera. Once a criminal has seen that the premises has CCTV cameras they will most likely choose another premises to carry out their crime. CCTV cameras are an ideal extra layer to help workers, visitors and family members feel safe and secure in your building.





Q - I already have good security in my business, why should I have a CCTV system too.





A - Do not assume your security personnels are keeping tabs on everything ROUND-THE-CLOCK. CCTV is able to monitor guests as well as staff members 24 HOURS A DAY. CCTV in your business will motivate team members to work efficiently.





Q - Does installing a CCTV camera security system take long?

A - Depending on the dimension of your premises, the setup procedure normally takes only a few hours. So, you could have a functioning CCTV system within a day!





Q- Will a CCTV camera unit add worth to my property?

A - Yes, certainly. CCTV cameras are a great security feature that will make you and your loved ones feel safe and secure.



