-Tree felling, tree trimming down and stump removal

- Secure, experienced and cost effective

- Stump removal

- Tree trimming

- Speciality tree felling solutions

- Tree pruning

- Palm tree maintenance













Tree Felling Pros East London

Address: Beacon Bay, East London, 5241

087 250 2479

Website: https://www.treefellingpros.co.za/tree-felling-east-london/

Tree Felling Pros East London - Tree Services in East London. Your local tree services professional. Tree removal, stump removal and tree trimming and pruning. Fully insured your safety guaranteed. Has a tree fallen over or caused damage? We offer 24-hour emergency tree removal. We Remove all leftover vegetation and rubble. No Tree Too Big or Too Hard to Reach.

Tree Felling Services.

It could be challenging and time-consuming to get rid of a big tree from your garden, you also risk injuring yourself or people around you and causing damage to your property.









- Fully insured

- Clear away all unwanted vegetation and rubble

- Take safety extremely seriously

All surrounding areas will be safe from damage, cables, walls, fences or anything surrounding the tree on the property.





Tree Trimming and Pruning

Are thick and tall trees ruining the look of your property? Do not trim them by yourself, and risk personal injury to yourself or unnecessary damage to your property, leave it to us, the professional tree fellers.





A tree felling company can assist to trim or prune your trees to make sure that they do not interfere with:





- Nearby cables or wires

- Neighbouring properties

- Walls and fences









No tree to large or too hard to get to

Do your trees require extra-careful attention? Contact the professional tree fellers to handle the job.





Are your trees high and unkept! We can assist you.





High-tech equipment and special methods are used to ensure your tree is cut down and cleared away with no issues and does not cause damage.





Invasive or alien trees can grow big, we can remove them no problem as we are specialised in taking away trees that have grown too big.





Taking care of your Palm Trees

Palm trees can be problematic when left to grow and not trimmed.





Palm tree leaves could be quite heavy and dangerous because of them shedding their leaves, to keep your family from being injured get us to trim back your palm tree.

Palm trees need to be kept safe and looking good, it would be a great idea to always keep them cut and maintained frequently.





Stump Removal

Stump removal is necessary to keep your property neat and tidy.





Removing a tree stump on your own is not recommended as most individuals do not have the right equipment.





Our professional tree felling team can assist with the following:





- Complete extraction of the tree stump, including roots

- Removal of all remaining vegetation and wood chips

- Grinding down of the tree stump with specialised tools









FAQ





Why should I not chop down my tree by myself?

How long does it take to cut down a tree?

Do you have a tree or stump that needs clearing away? We estimate around 2 to 6 hours for removal.

Should I be Cutting Branches off my tree?

Branches could be trimmed by yourself.





Nevertheless if the tree is big you may cause damage to your house or cables and stand the risk of being definitely electrocuted.

Exactly why I shouldn't take away my own tree stump?

Deep and big roots are an issue to remove if the tree is relatively large.

Will I really need approval to Chop down my Tree?

Basing on whether or not it is on your property it should be fine. We recommend getting in touch with your neighbours first if the tree is close to their property.





On the other hand, if the tree is on your verge (and belongs to the municipality), you will may need permission.





The best Time of Year for Tree Felling

Trimming or pruning your trees during late winter or early spring is best, as new leaves and blossoms have not formed yet.

The removal of dormant trees during these months is much easier as the trees are lighter and can easily be removed and carried away.





How to identify a healthy tree

A healthy tree will have full good looking branches.

If the tree appears to be dilapidated with broken dead branches and weak bark this is not a good sign of a healthy tree.





If the bark peels off the tree your tree is not healthy at all.

What if my tree is small: certainly I can cut it down on my own?

Cutting the tree down by yourself is an option.

In general you might not know in which way the tree must fall so the option would be not to cut the tree down on your own.





Our expert tree fellers will cut down the tree knowing where the tree will fall to make sure that there is no damage to your home.