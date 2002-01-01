Retinmar Kitchens is a creative kitchen design and renovation company, based in Johannesburg, established by Luc Larmigny, a designer and project manager originally trained in Paris.
We have been producing high-quality kitchens since the year 2002.
We specialize in kitchen renovations such as design, supply, and installation of kitchen cupboards and custom-made furniture; as well as offer you a complete turnkey solution like building work, plumbing, electrical, painting, tiling, and project management.
- Services
- Retinmar Kitchens offers a complete building solution that includes architectural designs and municipal approvals
- building work
- plumbing
- electrical
- tiling
- painting
- and supervision
- Service areas
- Johannesburg
- Address
-
1724 Johannesburg
South Africa
+27-834803990 www.retinmarkitchens.co.za