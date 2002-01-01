Your browser is out-of-date.

Retinmar Kitchens
Kitchen Planners in Johannesburg
    Retinmar Kitchens is a creative kitchen design and renovation company, based in Johannesburg, established by Luc Larmigny, a designer and project manager originally trained in Paris.

    We have been producing high-quality kitchens since the year 2002.

    We specialize in kitchen renovations such as design, supply, and installation of kitchen cupboards and custom-made furniture; as well as offer you a complete turnkey solution like building work, plumbing, electrical, painting, tiling, and project management.

    Services
    • Retinmar Kitchens offers a complete building solution that includes architectural designs and municipal approvals
    • building work
    • plumbing
    • electrical
    • tiling
    • painting
    • and supervision
    Service areas
    Johannesburg
    Address
    1724 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-834803990 www.retinmarkitchens.co.za
